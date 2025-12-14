Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested by ICE After Citizen Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

ICE Baltimore arrested Kevin Alexis Mendez-Ortiz on Nov. 25, during a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Oxon Hill.

Mendez is a criminal, illegal alien from Honduras, who recently caused a head-on collision in Prince George’s County that sent a U.S. citizen to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mendez entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 under the Biden Administration’s catch-and-release policy.

“This tragic incident underscores why ICE remains steadfast in its mission to identify, apprehend and remove illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety,” said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Jeremy Bacon. “A U.S. citizen suffered devastating injuries because of the reckless behavior of an illegal alien who had no lawful right to be in our country. The Baltimore field office extends our deepest hopes for our fellow citizen’s full and speedy recovery. We will continue working tirelessly to keep our communities safe from individuals who endanger the public through irresponsible and unlawful actions.”

On Nov. 9, Mendez was traveling eastbound on a Maryland road when he crossed into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane, striking a vehicle head-on.

The passenger of the vehicle Mendez hit — a woman who wishes to remain anonymous — suffered critical injuries, including broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone, a broken wrist, fractured ribs, injury to her intestines and uterus, a ruptured diaphragm, a collapsed lung, a concussion and more.

On Nov. 12, the Prince George's County Police Department citied Mendez for the following violations:

Failure of individual driving to display license to uniformed police on demand

Failure to display registration card upon demand by police officer

Driving on highway without required license and authorization

Failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury

Failure to return to or remain at the scene of an accident involving attended vehicle damage

Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information

Failure to drive vehicle on right half of the roadway

Driver changing lanes when unsafe after a hit and run vehicle collision

Failure to control vehicle speed on highway to avoid collision

Failure to obey properly placed traffic control device instructions

Failure to obey designated lane directions

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Mendez after he illegally entered the United States near Hildago, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Mendez was issued a notice to appear that same day and was released into the United States on his own recognizance.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

