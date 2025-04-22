Dylan Mulvaney Plans on Leaving the US. Here's Where He's Headed.

“Transgender” influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney recently revealed that he plans on leaving the United States for good.

In a video posted on TikTok, Mulvaney revealed that he’s trying to move to the United Kingdom.

“I’m trying to move here permanent [sic],” the 28-year-old told Pink News, which is a British LGBTQ+ news website. Currently, Mulvaney is starring in a production that will be presented in London called "We Aren't Kids Anymore."

“There’s something about being here that makes me feel like, um, people have been so kind, and um, I just, the theater culture’s amazing, and um, Percy Pigs are my favorite,” Mulvaney said regarding a popular gummy candy in the UK.

“So honestly, that makes the move worth it,” he claimed.

In 2023, the British outlet Attitude named Mulvaney as “Woman of the Year,” which Townhall covered.

“Some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change, because I only publicly came out [as transgender] online 560 days ago. And, some people don’t see me as a woman at all…which is why receiving this honor from a queer publication like Attitude means so much more to me,” Mulvaney said in his acceptance speech.

“No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say or what surgeries I get I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people's standards. But, as long as I have the queer community that sees me for my truth, I’m going to be okay,” he added, explaining that he was happy he received the award in the United Kingdom because they don’t treat him like the “trans beer girl.” This was a reference to Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light that sparked an intense nationwide boycott.