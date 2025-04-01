Here's What's Driving Trump's Approval Numbers
Tipsheet

The Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Is Today. Here's How MAGA Is Getting Out The Vote

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

Wisconsin voters will head to the polls today to fill a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. This election could have national implications going forward.

As Katie noted, the race for the seat is between Susan Crawford, a former Obama administration official, and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. Wisconsin is a swing state and the outcome of this election could alter the future of congressional districting in the state. This could impact future elections.

Predictably, many of President Donald Trump’s supporters have worked to get out the vote in the Badger State.

This week, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who guides Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hosted a town hall in Green Bay. During the town hall, Musk launched a paid initiative to get voters to recruit others to vote for Schimel. 

Voters can get $20 if they submit a photo giving a thumbs up holding a picture of Schimel. If voters recruit others to do this, they can earn more.

"The whole point of it is to just make people aware of the election... please vote!"

“You could make over $1000 in one day just by getting out the vote in Wisconsin!” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Jon Johnson has been campaigning for Schimel ahead of the election. 

“The 1.7 million Wisconsinites that voted for Trump – if you want to see him be president and be effective for the next four years, you have to get out and vote for Brad Schimel. This is a crucial race. Otherwise, the liberal court will redistrict House seats. We may lose the majority there. I fear I’ll be sitting in a third presidential impeachment trial,” he said on Fox News this week. 

Johnson spoke at the town hall, as well. 

“Talk to every friend and family member and neighbor that you know, every email contact, every text contact, get them all out to vote,” he said. “There’s no reason that we can’t have 1.3, 4, 5, million votes and easily win this election.”

In an interview this week, Schimel said: “We have to restore objectivity in this court right now…the next chance that we have is not ‘til three years from now.”

"If we get 60% of the people who voted for President Trump to come out April 1 and vote for me, in all likelihood, that means I win."

