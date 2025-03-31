The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why.

On Tuesday, April 1 Wisconsin voters will head to the polls to put a new justice on the Badger State's Supreme Court. It may be April Fool's Day, but conservatives potentially losing the court to the left is no joke.

The race for the seat (which is being vacated by retiring Justice Ann Bradley) is between Susan Crawford, a former Obama administration official, and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

“He spent his life upholding the constitution, the rule law, keeping bad guys behind bars. She spent the last seven or eight years pandering to the left and letting those bad guys out of bars. That's a good way to summarize it,” former Republican Governor Scott Walker tells Townhall. "She lets people out. He locks 'em up. Schimel is a career prosecutor. In a couple of [Crawford’s] most egregious cases, you've had guys that raped 5, 6, 7 year olds and got off with three or four years.”

“Voter ID would probably be gone. Susan Crawford actually when she ran for judge in Dane County, talked about it being draconian and a poll tax. She was an attorney for Planned Parenthood, so it's very likely they'll throw out the pro-life protections," Walker continued. "She’d end concealed carry or even the first in the nation voucher program out of Milwaukee. You see the very specific national implications for the congressional boundaries and what that would mean in the short term, but you also see a huge impact certainly within Wisconsin, but arguably on these issues, even nationally."

Given Wisconsin is a swing state and the court will determine future congressional districting, the race will have national implications. The wrong result could put a stop to President Donald Trump's agenda.

"Well, it's been very clear. She said it or her campaign said it several months ago through a fundraising call with National Democrats that part of the goal here was to pick up two house seats. It was reaffirmed this last Monday by [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, who actually said it on video and, and that is that if Susan Crawford wins, it'll be a four, three split. Liberals will have not just four liberals, but four activists, and they've made it clear that they will redraw the boundaries for the congressional districts in Wisconsin,” Walker explained. “If they do so, [Congressman] Derek Van Norden will be gone. They'll eliminate two House seats that are currently held by Republicans and that's their path to getting the majority and blocking the president's agenda and going on with impeachment and everything else out there."

Big leftist money is pouring into the state and the polling tight with 24 hours to go.

"Crawford last week surpassed a mark that was $10 million higher than what I spent on my first gubernatorial campaign. So the dollar amount here is astronomical," Walker says. "You're looking at comparable about a hundred million to what was spent against me in the recall. When you look at outside groups, campaign spending, it's just remarkable. You know, usual suspects, George Soros, JD Pritzker, Reid Hoffman."