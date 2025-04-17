Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illeg...
Here's How Many Trump Voters Said They Would've Changed Their Vote in 2024

April 17, 2025
Liberal pundits and anti-Trump Republicans got taken to the woodshed by CNN’s Harry Enten yesterday. There’s this myth that Trump voters are regretting their vote. There has been a deluge of stories based on shoddy polling from overtly anti-Trump clown operations who claim there’s a lot of buyer’s remorse out there. The fact is that’s a lie. I don’t know who is running these polls, but it once again shows how this industry, like the media writ large, has lost its credibility in the Trump era. Too many push polls, oversampling, and internal tweaks to get results that make liberals happy. 

Enten delivered a katana strike to this false narrative. 

"I hear all these stories, all these articles, 'All the Trump voters, they regret what they did back in 2024.' I'm here to tell you, 'Uh uh.' Very few of them regret what they did back in 2024,” he said. 

Just 2 percent of Trump voters in 2024 said they would’ve changed their vote, while 1 percent said they wouldn’t have bothered voting. The exact figures apply to Kamala Harris’ supporters. If we could have a do-over, the 2024 election would have been the same; Trump would still win. In 2017, the number of Trump voters who said they would’ve changed their vote was 4 percent, so the Trump base remains one of the most steadfast. 

“If there's some idea out there that Trump voters are going around, 'Man, I wish I had voted for Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump.' The numbers say that is a fanciful universe. It really, for the most part, does not exist,” added Enten. 

The warning here, though, is what happens post-Trump. This man drives up turnout only when he’s on the ballot. Republicans must look to the future on this one because we cannot afford to fall into the trap that Democrats did with the Obama coalition, thinking that it’s transferable.

 

