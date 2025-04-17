House GOP Obliterate the Dems' Disastrous PR Stunt in El Salvador

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) should never have left the United States. Instead, he took an ill-fated trip to El Salvador that was doomed to failure. There was no way this Maryland Democrat would get Abrego Garcia back to America. He visited the country yesterday and got nothing for it, not even a phone call. Then, the Justice Department dropped new documents showing that Garcia was an MS-13 member.

The media have been shouting for days that Garcia’s ties couldn’t be proven. The Trump team had the winning hand; they just waited for one stupid Democrat to take the bait and venture down there. Also, Garcia’s wife filed a restraining order against him. So, Democrats and their allies in the media ended up defending a wife-beating MS-13 gangbanger.

With Van Hollen rejected in El Salvador and the Democratic Party totally humiliated for going all-in on a criminal piece of trash, House Republicans decided to fire their salvos at their lefty colleagues who have been elite in taking the wrong position on the issues at every turn.

"Americans should not have their hard-earned tax dollars paying for an all-expenses-paid trip to import criminal illegal aliens back into our communities," said Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee. “This isn't just failed leadership—it's a complete abandonment of their duty to protect American citizens. While Democrats are fighting on behalf of illegal criminals on your dime, Republicans will continue fight for the safety of American citizens.”

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported and is back HOME in El Salvador where he belongs thanks to President Trump’s swift action to secure our border and make America safe again," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “Garcia invaded our country illegally, broke our laws, and according to his own wife, abused her. He’s exactly the kind of dangerous thug President Trump promised to remove, and he did. Yet while President Trump is protecting American lives, Democrats are working overtime to bring this animal back,” she added.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) was not shocked by this public relations stunt, citing how Democrats behaved during President Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“If these Democrats are so desperate to save an MS-13 gang member from his home country of El Salvador, maybe the flights they're booking should be one-way,” added the Tennessee Republican.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) was more direct: “Let’s be clear: every illegal immigrant needs to go home, and any gang-affiliated criminal should rot in a prison cell in El Salvador, where they belong.”

Where’s the lie?

There’s a reason why Democrats are in their worst shape in 50 years, with a 21 percent approval rating. It’s because they are adept at dying on the hills of these unpopular 80/20 issues.

They’re fighting for a wife-beating gang member and think it will be some watershed moment for them.

What a clown show.