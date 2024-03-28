Federal Court Makes Major Ruling on Ballot Verification in Pennsylvania
Jon Stewart's Skewering of Trump in New York Civil Fraud Cause Just Blew...
Did the Hosts of 'The View' Do Their Homework When They Invited This...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced in Massive Crypto Fraud Case
Charlotte Radio Host Speaks Out About His Interview With KJP That Made Headlines
Trump, Biden Will Both Be in New York on Thursday...but for Very Different...
Democrat Flips Republican District in Alabama Special Election. Here's What She Campaigned...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About RFK Jr.'s VP Pick
VDH Explains What Any 'Normal' President Would Do About Border That Would End...
Tennessee Music Venue to Host ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Event One Year After...
There Was Very Little Pete Buttigieg Was Able to Tell Us About Bridge...
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden
Did Jamaal Bowman Just Help His Primary Challenger?
Fani Willis Calls Jim Jordan's Investigation Into Her Office 'Politically Motivated'
Tipsheet

An Illegal Alien Encouraged Others to Invade American Homes. Here's What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

An Illegal alien “influencer” who went viral for instructing others to “invade” American homes and invoke squatters’ rights is on the run from immigration officials, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Advertisement

To recap, the illegal immigrant, Leonel Moreno, said in a TikTok video, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thinks that invading homes will be his “next business,” which Townhall covered.

The Post noted that Moreno, a Venezuelan national, illegally crossed the southern border in April 2022. He was placed in the Alternatives to Detention program, which allows the feds to track illegals using ankle monitors, among other things. Currently, he reportedly resides in the Columbus, Ohio area and posts content showing his family’s food stamps and other benefits.

Reportedly, Moreno didn’t abide by the rules of the program and is now listed as an “absconder” (via NYP):

Moreno was originally released into the US on parole due to a lack of space in detention facilities. This has previously meant migrants haven’t been fully interviewed and vetted by authorities — which usually takes around three days — before being let into the US.

John Fabbricatore, a former ICE field office director for the agency in Denver, told The Post that the Biden administration’s reliance on Alternatives to Detention, which currently includes over a million people, “is nothing short of a failure.”

“We have witnessed yet another individual who was allowed entry into the US under the ATD program, only to abscond and make TikTok videos explaining how to break the law. The question stands — how many thousands more are out there unaccounted for after fleeing this program?” said Fabbricatore, who is running to represent Colorado’s Sixth District.

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In one video, Moreno reportedly stated,  “I don’t like to work,” adding that, “Boys, in the US, there are a million tricks, a million things to do” to live in the states for free. 

“Work is for slaves, boys. Remember that work is for slaves. Where have you seen a millionaire work? Don’t humiliate yourself … You have to be creative to ask for money,” he reportedly said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Time for Another Bizarre, Easily-Disprovable Lie From Joe Biden Guy Benson
Did the Hosts of 'The View' Do Their Homework When They Invited This Guest on the Show? Matt Vespa
Federal Court Makes Major Ruling on Ballot Verification in Pennsylvania Katie Pavlich
There Was Very Little Pete Buttigieg Was Able to Tell Us About Bridge Collapse Rebecca Downs
Jon Stewart's Skewering of Trump in New York Civil Fraud Cause Just Blew Up in His Face Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hard Times for the Professional Never Trump Losers Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement