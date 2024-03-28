An Illegal Alien Encouraged Others to Invade American Homes. Here's What Happened Next.

An Illegal alien “influencer” who went viral for instructing others to “invade” American homes and invoke squatters’ rights is on the run from immigration officials, according to a report from the New York Post.

To recap, the illegal immigrant, Leonel Moreno, said in a TikTok video, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thinks that invading homes will be his “next business,” which Townhall covered.

The Post noted that Moreno, a Venezuelan national, illegally crossed the southern border in April 2022. He was placed in the Alternatives to Detention program, which allows the feds to track illegals using ankle monitors, among other things. Currently, he reportedly resides in the Columbus, Ohio area and posts content showing his family’s food stamps and other benefits.

Reportedly, Moreno didn’t abide by the rules of the program and is now listed as an “absconder” (via NYP):

Moreno was originally released into the US on parole due to a lack of space in detention facilities. This has previously meant migrants haven’t been fully interviewed and vetted by authorities — which usually takes around three days — before being let into the US. John Fabbricatore, a former ICE field office director for the agency in Denver, told The Post that the Biden administration’s reliance on Alternatives to Detention, which currently includes over a million people, “is nothing short of a failure.” “We have witnessed yet another individual who was allowed entry into the US under the ATD program, only to abscond and make TikTok videos explaining how to break the law. The question stands — how many thousands more are out there unaccounted for after fleeing this program?” said Fabbricatore, who is running to represent Colorado’s Sixth District.

In one video, Moreno reportedly stated, “I don’t like to work,” adding that, “Boys, in the US, there are a million tricks, a million things to do” to live in the states for free.

“Work is for slaves, boys. Remember that work is for slaves. Where have you seen a millionaire work? Don’t humiliate yourself … You have to be creative to ask for money,” he reportedly said.