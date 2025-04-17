Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illeg...
Tipsheet

The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Patty Morin addressed the White House Briefing Room yesterday. She’s the mother of Rachel Morin, an actual Maryland resident, who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023. Ms. Morin graphically described how her daughter, a mother of five, was murdered. It’s a harrowing account of the consequences of not securing the border and not deporting people who shouldn’t be here.

Yes, Joe Biden’s fingerprints are all over this tragedy. Morin’s visit comes as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador to bust out Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 member, who was deported. The Justice Department later dropped new documents proving Garcia’s MS-13 ties. Trump’s team waited for a stupid Democrat to visit the country to drop this update. Perfect execution. 

Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up on CNN? Matt Vespa
Yet do you want to guess which two networks refused to carry Ms. Morin’s trip to the press room? If you thought CNN and MSNBC, you’d be correct. Brendan Carr, Chairman of the FCC, had a good take: 

Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public—implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular “Maryland man.” 

When the truth comes out, they ignore it. 

Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest. News distortion doesn’t cut it. 

Abrego Garcia came to America illegally from El Salvador, was validated as a member of the violent MS13 gang—a transnational criminal organization—and was denied bond by an immigration court for failure to show he would not pose a danger to others. 

Why does Comcast ignore these facts of obvious public interest? 

The callous disregard for an American mother who tragically lost her daughter due to incompetent Democrat immigration policies exposes the rot at the core of liberal America. They don’t care about you or your family. They want to fill this nation to the brim with criminal aliens in the hopes of shredding the fabric of the country. Through enhanced political representation on the Hill via the census, they will protect these people. Hordes of illegals mean more congressional districts for Democrats. 

The liberal newsrooms know this is indefensible, so they would rather ignore it. That’s fine. Sticking their heads in the sand is how we got Trump elected twice. The truth hurts; the facts matter; and the liberal media remains an enemy of the people.

Also, Axios, what fresh hell is this? You called Garcia a "Maryland constituent."

What's wrong with these people?

