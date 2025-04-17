The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful

Patty Morin addressed the White House Briefing Room yesterday. She’s the mother of Rachel Morin, an actual Maryland resident, who was brutally raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023. Ms. Morin graphically described how her daughter, a mother of five, was murdered. It’s a harrowing account of the consequences of not securing the border and not deporting people who shouldn’t be here.

🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.



He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.



A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."



In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025

🚨 DOJ RELEASES EVIDENCE OF KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA'S GANG AFFILIATION



Garcia purportedly an MS-13 member, at the time, with the rank of "Chequeo" and had a moniker of "Chele" pic.twitter.com/ZzijF0o1iq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

Yes, Joe Biden’s fingerprints are all over this tragedy. Morin’s visit comes as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador to bust out Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 member, who was deported. The Justice Department later dropped new documents proving Garcia’s MS-13 ties. Trump’s team waited for a stupid Democrat to visit the country to drop this update. Perfect execution.

This is hard to watch, but so powerful.



Rachel Morin's mother describes the animalistic, brutal torture that her daughter endured at the hands of a so-called "Maryland Man" — much like the one Democrats like Senator Chris Van Hollen and the media have been bending over backwards… pic.twitter.com/BAe5nRmOcW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 16, 2025

CNN and MSNBC refused to show Angel Mom Patty Morin’s comments live as she recounted the tragedy of how an illegal killed her daughter, Rachel. pic.twitter.com/eHBAKCe2LA — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 16, 2025

SHAMEFUL that @CNN and @MSNBC refuses to take Angel Mom Patty Morin as she recounts the terrible tragedy of how an illegal killed her sweet daughter, Rachel. pic.twitter.com/h5TQiY99cj — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 16, 2025

Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public—implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular “Maryland man.”



When the truth comes out, they ignore it.



Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the… https://t.co/0sGZHQvp5r — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 16, 2025

JUST IN: Cable networks CNN, MSNBC totally ignore angel mother Patty Morin's White House appearance, which just aired. Both were covering other anti-Trump stories. pic.twitter.com/1DcpK0SX8D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

Yet do you want to guess which two networks refused to carry Ms. Morin’s trip to the press room? If you thought CNN and MSNBC, you’d be correct. Brendan Carr, Chairman of the FCC, had a good take:

Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public—implying that Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular “Maryland man.” When the truth comes out, they ignore it. Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest. News distortion doesn’t cut it. Abrego Garcia came to America illegally from El Salvador, was validated as a member of the violent MS13 gang—a transnational criminal organization—and was denied bond by an immigration court for failure to show he would not pose a danger to others. Why does Comcast ignore these facts of obvious public interest?

The callous disregard for an American mother who tragically lost her daughter due to incompetent Democrat immigration policies exposes the rot at the core of liberal America. They don’t care about you or your family. They want to fill this nation to the brim with criminal aliens in the hopes of shredding the fabric of the country. Through enhanced political representation on the Hill via the census, they will protect these people. Hordes of illegals mean more congressional districts for Democrats.

The liberal newsrooms know this is indefensible, so they would rather ignore it. That’s fine. Sticking their heads in the sand is how we got Trump elected twice. The truth hurts; the facts matter; and the liberal media remains an enemy of the people.

Patty Morin’s story is excruciating to listen to.



Millions of foreign men came across the border illegally in recent years as gotaways & catch and releases.



There was zero to little concern from media & activists about vetting back then, but there seems to be sudden interest in… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

Also, Axios, what fresh hell is this? You called Garcia a "Maryland constituent."

NEW: El Salvador has denied a request from Sen. Chris Van Hollen to see or speak to his Maryland constituent Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to the country, Van Hollen said during a visit to El Salvador. https://t.co/bIUeZiLE03 — Axios (@axios) April 16, 2025

What's wrong with these people?