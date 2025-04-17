Harvard Might Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status. IRS Reportedly Getting the Paperwork Ready.
Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up on CNN?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025 2:00 AM
It’s over. This game is over. The Democrats and the media made their redoubt with the Abrego Garcia case, the deported illegal alien who was sent back to his home country of El Salvador. The past few days has been littered with stories about how his MS-13 ties were dubious and how this “Maryland man” was a victim of an illegal deportation. It fed into the authoritarian panic porn the Left has been peddling about the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to rid our nation of illegal aliens.

The Trump team knew what they were doing: they held onto the Justice Department documents exposing Garcia’s MS-13 ties, waited for some dumb liberal to fly down to El Salvador, and then drop this like an anvil. That’s precisely what happened. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who likely used his El Salvador trip as a fundraising ploy, can’t raise any cash of this now—he looks like an idiot. 

This document dump coupled with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023, shut down the liberal media. There’s nothing that can be said other than that Joe Biden and the Democrats’ reckless open borders policies allowed for these deaths to happen. Yet, something funny happened on CNN. When Shermichael Singleton brought up confirmation of Garcia’s MS-13 ties, fired MSNBC host Tiffany Cross said that’s not the point because you can’t focus just on Garcia’s case.

It's a laughable pivot since Democrats and the Left made it all about this case. You went all-in on a two-pair when Republicans and Trump had the royal flush. Betting on bad hands is systemic among Democrats. They’re elite at landing on the wrong side of every issue. 

Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter
Ms. Cross, there’s no pivot because your side got backed into a corner. You took the bait, you fell into the trap, and Democrats played right into the hands of the Trump White House. Garcia is also a wife-beater, whose spouse filed a restraining order. 

Trump got Democrats and the media to defend a wife-beating MS-13 member.

Game. Set. Match.

