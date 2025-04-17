Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up on CNN?

It’s over. This game is over. The Democrats and the media made their redoubt with the Abrego Garcia case, the deported illegal alien who was sent back to his home country of El Salvador. The past few days has been littered with stories about how his MS-13 ties were dubious and how this “Maryland man” was a victim of an illegal deportation. It fed into the authoritarian panic porn the Left has been peddling about the Trump administration’s ongoing campaign to rid our nation of illegal aliens.

The Trump team knew what they were doing: they held onto the Justice Department documents exposing Garcia’s MS-13 ties, waited for some dumb liberal to fly down to El Salvador, and then drop this like an anvil. That’s precisely what happened. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who likely used his El Salvador trip as a fundraising ploy, can’t raise any cash of this now—he looks like an idiot.

This document dump coupled with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023, shut down the liberal media. There’s nothing that can be said other than that Joe Biden and the Democrats’ reckless open borders policies allowed for these deaths to happen. Yet, something funny happened on CNN. When Shermichael Singleton brought up confirmation of Garcia’s MS-13 ties, fired MSNBC host Tiffany Cross said that’s not the point because you can’t focus just on Garcia’s case.

This is hysterical. After @MrShermichael rattles off the newly revealed Kilmar Abrego-Garcia MS-13 and serial domestic abuse evidence to CNN panel —



— woke Tiffany Cross declares “we can’t make it about Kilmar. That’s just one person."



PIVOT! pic.twitter.com/2pIdR0uSpI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

It's a laughable pivot since Democrats and the Left made it all about this case. You went all-in on a two-pair when Republicans and Trump had the royal flush. Betting on bad hands is systemic among Democrats. They’re elite at landing on the wrong side of every issue.

Ms. Cross, there’s no pivot because your side got backed into a corner. You took the bait, you fell into the trap, and Democrats played right into the hands of the Trump White House. Garcia is also a wife-beater, whose spouse filed a restraining order.

Trump got Democrats and the media to defend a wife-beating MS-13 member.

Game. Set. Match.

If you don't charge the guy, he can't get a criminal record...



This is the game CA has played since Prop 47. That + massive illegal immigration= disaster https://t.co/ptrGQtnm3F — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) April 17, 2025

Wow @TheTNStar just broke a huge story. You know the illegal immigrant that Democrats are trying to free from an El Salvador prison?



In 2022, he was stopped driving without a license and Tennessee Highway Patrol suspected him of trafficking the 7 people inside. THP then learned… pic.twitter.com/Og8L0HajNa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 17, 2025

The evidence shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia has repeatedly been identified as a member of MS-13 by:

⁃ A Maryland county police gang unit

⁃ A reliable confidential informant

⁃ ICE officers

⁃ An immigration judge agreed

⁃ An appellate board agreed pic.twitter.com/ym0X4tYSAe — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 17, 2025

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers insisted that there was no evidence that he was MS-13, that the cops were just making it all up, that he's just a Maryland father.



Turns out that he was hanging out with multiple confirmed MS-13 members when he was arrested, that he was wearing apparel… pic.twitter.com/hwrwDnJcGY — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 16, 2025



