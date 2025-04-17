The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely...
Here's How Many Trump Voters Said They Would've Changed Their Vote in 2024
House GOP Obliterate the Dems' Disastrous PR Stunt in El Salvador
Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up...
Harvard Might Lose Its Tax-Exempt Status. IRS Reportedly Getting the Paperwork Ready.
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always
VIP
What's With All the Political Violence Lately?
The U.N.’s Sexual Violence Allegations Against Israel Debunked
Time to Stamp Out the Post Office
The Democratic Party Might Save America Yet
Harvard’s Chutzpah
Some Needed Perspective on College Rankings and Admissions
The U.S. Leads the War on Drugs, While Europe Stands in the Way
Resurrection Hope
Tipsheet

Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illegal Alien

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We shouldn’t expect any less from an administration and a staff that knows how the liberal media operates. When you know their playbook, you can make them do anything. I must believe that while the press ranted about how Abrego Garcia was some “Maryland man,” who did nothing wrong, the Trump team slowly lured the entire industry into a trap, only to hit them with a one-two punch that knocked the media’s teeth out.

Advertisement

Garcia was deported back to El Salvador, his home country. He’s not coming back. The Supreme Court never ordered him back; that’s another liberal media lie. Yet, the media’s incessant push that Garcia isn’t an MS-13 member got obliterated when the Justice Department released documents proving that he was. Meanwhile, this development dropped as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to bring him back, or at least try. Just perfect timing:

With the gut-wrenching remarks delivered by Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023, it was a masterful gutting of the media’s fake news operation. 

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Again, the media can never beat Trump or his team. All they can do is lie.

Also, Garcia's wife filed a restraining order against him. So, the Democrats wasted a ton of time defending a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger. Nice job, guys. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Notice Anything Interesting When That Deported Illegal Alien's MS-13 Ties Were Brought Up on CNN? Matt Vespa
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter
House GOP Obliterate the Dems' Disastrous PR Stunt in El Salvador Matt Vespa
Here's How Many Trump Voters Said They Would've Changed Their Vote in 2024 Matt Vespa
Move Over Karen, Here Comes Political ‘Matts’ Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Reaction to Patty Morin's Appearance at the WH Was Absolutely Disgraceful Matt Vespa
Advertisement