Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illegal Alien

We shouldn’t expect any less from an administration and a staff that knows how the liberal media operates. When you know their playbook, you can make them do anything. I must believe that while the press ranted about how Abrego Garcia was some “Maryland man,” who did nothing wrong, the Trump team slowly lured the entire industry into a trap, only to hit them with a one-two punch that knocked the media’s teeth out.

Garcia was deported back to El Salvador, his home country. He’s not coming back. The Supreme Court never ordered him back; that’s another liberal media lie. Yet, the media’s incessant push that Garcia isn’t an MS-13 member got obliterated when the Justice Department released documents proving that he was. Meanwhile, this development dropped as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to bring him back, or at least try. Just perfect timing:

With the gut-wrenching remarks delivered by Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023, it was a masterful gutting of the media’s fake news operation.

Again, the media can never beat Trump or his team. All they can do is lie.

Also, Garcia's wife filed a restraining order against him. So, the Democrats wasted a ton of time defending a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger. Nice job, guys.