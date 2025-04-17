Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illegal Alien

We shouldn’t expect any less from an administration and a staff that knows how the liberal media operates. When you know their playbook, you can make them do anything. I must believe that while the press ranted about how Abrego Garcia was some “Maryland man,” who did nothing wrong, the Trump team slowly lured the entire industry into a trap, only to hit them with a one-two punch that knocked the media’s teeth out.
🚨 WOW, EVEN CNN? Chief legal correspondent Paula Reid goes on the news and says Trump is *NOT* violating the Supreme Court ruling by not flying Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2025
Will Democrats listen now?
"They did NOT order the administration to return him to the United… pic.twitter.com/pHeO1P4XV4
Garcia was deported back to El Salvador, his home country. He’s not coming back. The Supreme Court never ordered him back; that’s another liberal media lie. Yet, the media’s incessant push that Garcia isn’t an MS-13 member got obliterated when the Justice Department released documents proving that he was. Meanwhile, this development dropped as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) went to El Salvador to bring him back, or at least try. Just perfect timing:
🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025
He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.
A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."
In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ
🚨 DOJ RELEASES EVIDENCE OF KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA'S GANG AFFILIATION— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025
Garcia purportedly an MS-13 member, at the time, with the rank of "Chequeo" and had a moniker of "Chele" pic.twitter.com/ZzijF0o1iq
With the gut-wrenching remarks delivered by Patty Morin, mother of Rachel Morin who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023, it was a masterful gutting of the media’s fake news operation.
This is hard to watch, but so powerful.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 16, 2025
Rachel Morin's mother describes the animalistic, brutal torture that her daughter endured at the hands of a so-called "Maryland Man" — much like the one Democrats like Senator Chris Van Hollen and the media have been bending over backwards… pic.twitter.com/BAe5nRmOcW
Again, the media can never beat Trump or his team. All they can do is lie.
Also, Garcia's wife filed a restraining order against him. So, the Democrats wasted a ton of time defending a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger. Nice job, guys.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 16, 2025
According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt,… pic.twitter.com/FpSV0k3i90
