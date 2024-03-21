Schumer's Remarks on Israel Continue to Backfire
Tipsheet

TikTok Influencer Urges Illegal Aliens to ‘Invade’ American Homes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 21, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

An illegal alien TikTok influencer posted a video urging illegals to “invade” homes in the United States and invoke squatter’s rights. 

The illegal immigrant is Venezuelan national Leonel Moreno and lives in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, according to the New York Post

In the video he posted, Moreno said, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thinks that invading homes will be his “next business.”

Moreno added that this is the way for illegal immigrants to avoid living in the streets or be a “public burden.” 

Moreno reportedly has over 500,000 followers on TikTok.

Reportedly, some users have called on the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to take action over the video, claiming that Moreno is “promoting terrorism.”

Last month, Townhall reported how an illegal immigrant from China said in an interview that she learned of gaps in the southern border through the Tik Tok. 

Reportedly, videos circulating the app give viewers step-by-step instructions as to how to illegally cross the border, including hiring human smugglers. 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

