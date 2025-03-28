VIP
A Second US Destroyer Was Deployed to the Southern Border

Madeline Leesman
March 28, 2025
Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy via AP

On Saturday, the United States Navy announced that an additional warship would be deployed to the southern border to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling. 

The USS Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, departed Naval Base San Diego Saturday.

According to a statement from the Navy, Spruance will enhance maritime efforts, support interagency collaboration and contribute to a coordinated and robust response to combating maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration.

“USS Spruance’s deployment as part of US Northern Command’s southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, USNORTHCOM commander, in a statement. 

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how the USS Gravely. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile guided destroyer, was deployed to the Gulf of America to help stop illegal immigration at the southern border. 

"This is an important step in the whole-of-government efforts to seal the southern border and maintain U.S. sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guillot said in a press release from the Pentagon at the time.


