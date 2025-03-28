A Second US Destroyer Was Deployed to the Southern Border

On Saturday, the United States Navy announced that an additional warship would be deployed to the southern border to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

The USS Spruance, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, departed Naval Base San Diego Saturday.

According to a statement from the Navy, Spruance will enhance maritime efforts, support interagency collaboration and contribute to a coordinated and robust response to combating maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration.

“USS Spruance’s deployment as part of US Northern Command’s southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, USNORTHCOM commander, in a statement.

The USS Spruance is en route to support the mission to secure the #southernborder. Read more at https://t.co/oaLmmhBpF4 — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) March 22, 2025

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how the USS Gravely. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile guided destroyer, was deployed to the Gulf of America to help stop illegal immigration at the southern border.

The USS Gravely is en route to support our #southernborder security mission. Read more at https://t.co/AgqTDMBCyb pic.twitter.com/E01vkLOHDf — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) March 15, 2025