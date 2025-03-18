A Navy Warship Was Deployed to the Southern Border

A U.S. Navy destroyer was deployed to the Gulf of America to help stop illegal immigration at the southern border.

The USS Gravely. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile guided destroyer, was sent to the Gulf of America over the weekend to focus on border security operations, the Department of Defense confirmed.

"USS Gravely departed from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, [Virginia], for a scheduled deployment to the Gulf of America," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said. The ship will carry members of a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment.

"It's not only vital for the United States to have control of our border via land. It's equally important to control our territorial waters, and this deployment directly supports U.S. Northern Command's mission to protect our sovereignty," he added.

"[USS Gravely] will go down [to] the Gulf of America and surrounding areas and be involved in the interdiction mission for many of the drugs … that are coming in," Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the joint staff director for operations explained. He added that the ship will be partnered very closely with the U.S. Coast Guard's drug interdiction mission.

According to Fox News, the USS Gravely was previously deployed to the Red Sea to intercept missiles from the Houthis that were fired at commercial vessels.

"This is an important step in the whole-of-government efforts to seal the southern border and maintain U.S. sovereignty and territorial integrity," Northcom's top officer, Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, said in a press release from the Pentagon.

