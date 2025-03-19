Another DOGE Standoff Just Turned Into a Lawsuit

This week, Jeff reported how staff members with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) entered the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) on Monday evening after a standoff.

The DOGE staffers were escorted by armed police officers. USIP, a private entity, is funded and controlled by the federal government, as Jeff noted.

Now, the USIP is suing to block DOGE’s “takeover by force,” according to NBC News:

The lawsuit — which was brought by the Institute of Peace and member of the board and names Assistant to the Administrator for Management and Resources for USAID Kenneth Jackson, DOGE, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump, among others — contends that the Trump administration attempted to unlawfully fire USIP President George Moose after moving to fire board members and replace them with Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin. The suit says that the "attacks culminated in the literal trespass and takeover by force by Defendants, including representatives of DOGE, of the Institute’s headquarters building on Constitution Avenue."

In a statement, USIP Acting President and CEO George Moose reportedly said, “DOGE has broken into our building.”

The defendants are reportedly seeking a temporary restraining order.

"Defendants have been and are at this minute engaged in conduct that will cause the Institute irreparable harm that will prevent the Institute from performing any of its lawful functions and is likely to utterly destroy it,” they wrote.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly responded in a statement.

“Rogue bureaucrats will not be allowed to hold agencies hostage,” Kelly said. “The Trump administration will enforce the President’s executive authority and ensure his agencies remain accountable to the American people.”

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how DOGE had a standoff with the U.S. African Development Foundation. It led to a lawsuit.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

