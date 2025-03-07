Trump Threatens Russia With New Sanctions
Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore
A Study Was Done on Universal Basic Income. It Shattered a Major Liberal...
We All Knew This CNN Narrative About DOGE Was Going to Implode
Associated Press Claims Trump Is Erasing Women, Minorities From Military History. Here's t...
Democrats Are Big Mad That Pardoned J6ers Are Free to Roam the Capitol...
GOP Lawmakers Ask Trump to Remove Ridiculous Biden-Era Anti-Gunner Rule
President Trump Establishes Bitcoin Strategic Reserve
Very Unserious People
Cruz Introduces Bill to Ensure No Admin Uses Federal Funds to Force Employees...
Don't Believe Gavin Newsom's Alleged 'Change of Heart' on Women's Sports
White House Claps Back at Pitiful Video of House Democrats
USAID Chief Reportedly Considering Criminal Referrals
Human Smugglers Found Another Way to Try to Evade Border Patrol
Tipsheet

DOGE Had a Standoff With This Government Agency. It Turned Into a Lawsuit.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 07, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday, federal marshals escorted officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) into the U.S. African Development Foundation. This came a day after the employees were barred from entering the foundation,

Advertisement

Once inside, security officials were directed to change the federal agency’s locks, according to The New York Times.

Reportedly, this “takeover” on Thursday “came after a weekslong standoff between administration officials and the foundation’s leaders,” the Times noted. 

The foundation has 55 employees and a budget of $45 million. 

Less than an hour after the DOGE officials arrived on Thursday, the foundation’s president, Ward Brehm, filed a lawsuit in federal court trying to stop DOGE, and, more specifically, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance Pete Marocco, from taking control (via NYT):

“Without this court’s immediate intervention, defendants will continue their tactics and strong-arm their way into” the foundation, Mr. Brehm’s complaint said, predicting that “within days, the damage that they do will be irreparable.”

He asked the judge to issue injunctions preventing the Trump administration from removing him from his post and from installing Mr. Marocco or any other person in his place, and a court order stating that Mr. Brehm is the rightful president of the foundation.

Recommended

USAID Chief Reportedly Considering Criminal Referrals Mia Cathell
Advertisement

The White House responded in a statement. 

“Entitled, rogue bureaucrats have no authority to defy executive orders by the president of the United States or physically bar his representatives from entering the agencies they run,” Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, said.

The standoff that occurred on Wednesday lasted an hour. On Thursday, once DOGE staffers got in, they stayed at the agency for “several hours.”

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USAID Chief Reportedly Considering Criminal Referrals Mia Cathell
Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore Matt Vespa
Five Ukrainian Fables Victor Davis Hanson
White House Claps Back at Pitiful Video of House Democrats Rebecca Downs
A Study Was Done on Universal Basic Income. It Shattered a Major Liberal Narrative. Matt Vespa
Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
USAID Chief Reportedly Considering Criminal Referrals Mia Cathell
Advertisement