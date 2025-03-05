Trump Has a Message for Greenland

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump spoke about Greenland potentially becoming part of the United States during his joint address to Congress.

“I also have a message tonight to the incredible people of Greenland,” Trump stated during his remarks.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future. And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America. We need Greenland for national security and even international security. We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. But, we need it really for international world security. I think we’re gonna get it. One way or another, we’re gonna get it,” he said.

Trump says we will be getting Greenland “one way or another” pic.twitter.com/svJJC0JtCx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

Townhall has covered how Trump has said repeatedly that Greenland should become part of the United States.

On one occasion, Trump and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke on the phone about it. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Frederiksen said,“it is up to Greenland itself to make a decision on independence.”

Shortly after, Denmark announced a $2 billion security package to boost its security presence in the Arctic.

Before Trump’s inauguration, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the United States owning Greenland “is an absolute necessity.”

“I am pleased to announce Ken Howery as my choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a World renowned entrepreneur, investor, and public servant, who served our Nation brilliantly during my First Term as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, where he led efforts to increase Defense, Security, and Economic Cooperation between our Countries,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you Ken, and congratulations!” Trump added.