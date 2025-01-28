Here’s How Denmark Is Responding to Trump’s Interest in Greenland

This week, Denmark announced a $2 billion security package to boost its security presence in the Artic. This came after President Donald Trump made several public remarks about wanting to acquire Greenland.

Denmark’s Ministry of Defense made the announcement in a press release on Monday. Three new Arctic ships and more long-range drones are included in part of an agreement Denmark has with Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Greenland and the Faroe Islands are part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“Three new Arctic ships will be able to more efficiently and flexibly solve tasks in Greenland and carry capabilities such as helicopters and drones,” the press release said. “Two additional long-range drones with advanced image acquisition capabilities that can monitor large areas over long distances and acquire detailed images.”

“The agreement enables more young people in Greenland to gain the skills to take responsibility for preparedness and asserting sovereignty,” it added. “The partial agreement is the first step in strengthening defense and security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic. It is intended that a further partial agreement will be concluded later in 2025 with a focus on strengthening deterrence and defense in the region.”

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said that they are “facing serious security policy challenges” in the region.

“The Danish Defence Intelligence Service assesses that the threat level in the Arctic and the North Atlantic has worsened,” Poulsen said in a statement. “We must therefore significantly strengthen the Danish Defence’s presence in the regions.”

Previously, Townhall covered how Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump on the phone and “it is up to Greenland itself to make a decision on independence.” This came after Trump said several times on the campaign trail that the U.S. should purchase Greenland.

“The Prime Minister and the incoming President have agreed to continue the dialogue,” a press release from Frederiksen said.