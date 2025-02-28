Michael Moore Sounded Off on Trump’s Mass Deportations. The White House Just Fired Back.

This week, Townhall covered how left-wing filmmaker and activist Michael Moore complained in a blog post about President Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

In his post, Moore claimed that America could be missing out on “child who would've discovered the cure for cancer” by deporting illegal aliens.

"Who's really being removed by ICE tonight?" Moore said. "The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?"

“If you have amongst your family and friends a few uninformed Trumpsters who still scream about building a wall or deporting anyone who can’t prove they belong here, maybe you could show them the following list of immigrants who somehow got here, and then contributed amazing things for the rest of us to benefit from,” he wrote, failing to mention that there’s a clear difference between immigrants who came here legally versus illegally.

The White House hit back at Moore’s remarks.

“In a strong contender for dumbest statement of the year, disgraced ‘filmmaker’ Michael Moore lamented illegal immigrant criminals being apprehended because they might’ve ‘discovered the cure for cancer’ or ‘stopped that asteroid.’ The only thing more foolish than that statement are the politicians who oppose the deportations,” a statement from the White House said.

The White House listed a slew of illegal aliens in the United States who committed violent crimes.

“Michael Moore is free to visit the quantum computing and particle physics labs that MS-13, TDA, and the cartels are now going to have to set up back home in El Salvador, Venezuela, and Mexico,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai said.

“The Trump Administration will remain focused on putting our own citizens first by mass deporting illegal migrant rapists, murderers, and other criminals out of American communities,” Desai added.