Michael Moore's Take on Mass Deportations Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said in a blog post this week that America could be missing out on “child who would've discovered the cure for cancer” because of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations.

Moore ranted about Trump’s mass deportations in a post titled “Our Muslim Boy Wonder” on his Substack account. 

“Who's really being removed by ICE tonight? The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that Astroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?” he wrote. 

He opened up the post by stating that Steve Jobs’ father may have been an illegal immigrant. Jobs was adopted in California and went on to create Apple.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Jobs’ father, Abdulfattah Jandali, from Syria, was in the United States legally.

“I am grateful for that Muslim migrant baby being born here 70 years ago today. Because if he hadn’t, it’s possible we would have none of his inventions. We would also have no TED LASSO,” he said.

“This little story, I hope, will give pause to any bigot who constantly rails against the danger we are all in because of these ‘filthy, lowlife aliens.’ Those of us who count ourselves as part of the ‘non-hater’ demographic of Americans cannot even begin to add up or ascertain the innumerable ways our lives have been made better by our beloved immigrant neighbors. Or how many lives have been saved because of their discoveries, or simply, their care for us in an emergency situation,” he added.

Guy Benson
Moore’s post listed many immigrants, or children of immigrants, who made a difference in America. This included rockstar Gene Simmons, scientist Albert Einstein, and radical left wing Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D).

“If you have amongst your family and friends a few uninformed Trumpsters who still scream about building a wall or deporting anyone who can’t prove they belong here, maybe you could show them the following list of immigrants who somehow got here, and then contributed amazing things for the rest of us to benefit from,” he wrote, failing to mention that there’s a clear difference between immigrants who came here legally versus illegally. 

