Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector

So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?
So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the Judge Said.
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the...
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
New Poll Could Show Who's Leading In the Texas Republican Senate Primary
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
VIP
Tim Walz, the Biggest Fraudster of Them All
Tim Walz, the Biggest Fraudster of Them All
Chicago Kids Can't Read, but Their Teachers Can Protest for Iran
Chicago Kids Can't Read, but Their Teachers Can Protest for Iran
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Deconstructing the Latest Epstein Mania
Deconstructing the Latest Epstein Mania
VIP
Senator Tom Cotton Draws a Line Between True Conservatives and Antisemitic Influencers
Senator Tom Cotton Draws a Line Between True Conservatives and Antisemitic Influencers
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane
What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the Record' on Voter ID
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the...
Tipsheet

Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 10, 2026 8:30 PM
Trump Is Bringing Historic Changes to the U.S. Energy Sector
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

For the first time in over 40 years, the United States will be seriously expanding their energy production in two major ways. On Tuesday, it was announced that a new oil refinery and a new nuclear reactor would begin construction shortly.

Advertisement

America First Refining is set to open the first newly constructed U.S. oil refinery in 50 years, in a deal that President Donald Trump says is worth a historic $300 billion. The project will be opened at the Port of Brownsville, deep in the southern tip of Texas. The area has seen a growth in industry as of late, as SpaceX created their Starbase, Texas just miles down the highway.

Recommended

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ENERGY TEXAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WYOMING

The Nuclear Regulator Commission has also made history, with the Department of Energy announcing that the body had issued a construction permit for a first-of-its-kind reactor in Wyoming.

“This is the first construction permit ever issued by the NRC for a commercial non-light-water power reactor and represents a historic step toward deployment of a new generation of advanced reactors in the United States,” the Department of Energy said in a press release.

Non-nuclear construction on the site began back in 2024, and now construction is slated to begin on the reactor itself, which would be the first nuclear reactor constructed in the state of Wyoming.

Energy affordability and security continues to be a priority of the Trump administration, and is a front on which they have shown sweeping success.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the Judge Said. Jeff Charles
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the Record' on Voter ID Joseph Chalfant
So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia? Matt Vespa
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement