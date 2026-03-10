Fani Willis Wants to Fight Trump on Recouping Legal Fees. This Is What the Judge Said.

A Fulton County Superior Court Judge has rejected District Attorney Fani Willis’ demand to involve herself in a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump and 13 former co-defendants to recoup almost $17 million in legal fees related to the Georgia election interference case.

Advertisement

Judge Scott McAfee ruled on Monday that Willis is not allowed to participate in the proceedings because she “failed to demonstrate” any legal right to intervene in the case after she was ruled “wholly disqualified” from the criminal case against Trump and his associates. He further noted that a district attorney pro tempore is representing the state in the case, CBS News reported.

The fight over attorneys' fees stems from the collapse of the sweeping 2023 racketeering indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis against Mr. Trump and more than a dozen allies. Prosecutors had accused the group of participating in a coordinated effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy that included the creation of alternate electors and pressure on state officials. But the case unraveled after the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified Willis and her office over a conflict of interest involving her relationship with a special prosecutor hired to work on the case. The ruling determined the situation created "an appearance of impropriety" that undermined public confidence in the prosecution.

My comment as lead defense counsel for Pres. Trump in the Fulton County case:



Judge McAfee has properly denied DA Willis’ motion to intervene in POTUS’ action for reimbursement of attorney fees because her disqualification for improper conduct bars Willis and her office from… — Steve Sadow (@stevesadow) March 9, 2026

Willis’ office had filed papers insisting it be allowed to enter into the court battle because the settlement funds would be taken from her budget and could consume “a significant percentage (perhaps all)” of her annual operating funds.

Prosecutors slammed the lawsuit’s demands as a ‘suitably preposterous sum,” and referred to billing entries showing hotel stays over $1,000 per night, luxury meals, and invoices paid by Trump-aligned political committees. The judge decided that these objections will have to be raised by the pro tempore prosecutor.

Fani Willis sought to “intervene” in Trump’s claim for reimbursement



She was shot down in that effort



She was, after all, booted from the case for all purposes



But - she says she will nevertheless appeal https://t.co/vlq6lkUFEn — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Willis and her entire office were barred from the politically motivated election interference against Trump after the defense revealed her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade while he was receiving taxpayer funds to run the prosecution. The Georgia Court of Appeals found that the relationship and financial benefits created an “appearance of impropriety.”

Of course, if you listen to Willis’ side of the story, she’ll gladly tell you she was disqualified because of racism and stuff. Perhaps she'll use the same talking point when she talks about this judge's ruling.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.