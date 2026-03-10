So, Who Will Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia?

It’s a safe Republican seat; therefore, when someone leaves prematurely, it turns into a free-for-all—anyone who thinks they have a chance jumps in. I can’t blame them. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) quit Congress in January, so now there's a special election to decide who will replace her. Seventeen people are running. The polls closed at 7 PM (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Polls have closed in the Georgia 14th Congressional District special election to elect who will replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. The seat has been vacant since January, when Greene resigned following a monthslong public fight with President Trump over foreign policy issues and the release of documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein case. A week before she announced her plans to resign, Mr. Trump said he would support a primary challenge against her. Twenty-two candidates filed to run for the seat, but the number dropped to 17 candidates — 12 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian, and one independent — all of whom appeared on Tuesday's ballot. Among the top candidates are former District Attorney Clay Fuller, who was endorsed by Mr. Trump, former Republican state Sen. Colton Moore, and Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired Army brigadier general who lost to Greene in the 2024 race for the seat. Harris has raised more than $4.3 million for the race, with about $290,000 in the bank.

Greene was one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters, but the relationship quickly soured, reportedly due to the Georgia Republican’s constant calls. At least, that’s what the president claims. Greene became a challenge for the administration over the Epstein Files, the apology tour she undertook regarding her past remarks, blaming party leadership for the Democrat-caused shutdown last year, and then criticizing Israel over the Gaza War, even going so far as to accuse them of genocide.

Green quit the day her congressional pension vested.





Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.