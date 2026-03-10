GOP Will Bring SAVE Act to the Floor to 'Put Democrats on the Record' on Voter ID

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has announced that he will bring the SAVE America Act to the floor of the Senate, despite claiming that he does not have the votes to pass the legislation with or without utilizing the talking filibuster. Because he lacks the votes to accomplish passing the bill with the talking filibuster, he will instead bring it to the floor with a 60-vote threshold.

🚨 BREAKING: John Thune announced the SAVE America Act will be brought to the Senate floor for a vote NEXT WEEK



This is NOTHING MORE than a show tactic, because we DON’T HAVE 60 votes



DO NOT FALL FOR IT



We need to know EXACTLY WHO is REFUSING to enforce the talking filibuster… pic.twitter.com/85xvbGCFb9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Leader John Thune announces the votes ARE NOT THERE for a talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act — AND he doubts the ability to pass the bill through reconciliation, which would require only a simple majority



Trump mentioned convincing the 4-5… pic.twitter.com/drE6ythGIs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

BREAKING: List of GOP senators who are not yet fully onboard with passing the SAVE America ACT via standing filibuster, per Mark Meadows.



John Barrasso (WY)

John Boozman (AR)

Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

Susan Collins (ME)

Tom Cotton (AR)

Kevin Cramer (ND)

Mike Crapo (ID)

John… — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 10, 2026

Thune claims that he wants to use the forced vote as an opportunity to show “whether or not they think that non-citizens should vote in American elections.” He has acknowledged that holdouts in the GOP have blocked the ability to pass the bill by forcing Democrats to debate the issue on the floor with the talking filibuster. President Trump revealed on Monday that 4 to 5 Republican senators are unwilling to pass the bill.

“I think it’s important that everybody understand that this really is about—this is about the votes, it’s about the math,” Thune said in a press conference.

The move is part of an evolving strategy to “put Democrats on the record” on the issue of voter ID after multiple polls have shown that the issue is wildly popular with even left-leaning voters.

Sen. HOEVEN told me Senate R’s discussed holding a vote on the SAVE America Act at lunch



“We want to bring it up and put the Democrats on the record because we think it's very popular with the public.” https://t.co/vROdBjjEiB — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) March 10, 2026

No surprise but Senate Republicans discussed the SAVE Act during their closed-door lunch meeting. Convo was mostly focused on floor procedure/possible amendment votes, but nothing on the talking filibuster — a reflection of the reality that there aren’t the votes to sustain one. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 10, 2026

The idea has received blowback from staunch America First politicians, who say that the effort would be “useless” and a failure to pass the SAVE Act would be a “humiliating failure.”

If Thune plans to kill the SAVE America Act by bringing it to the floor at the 60-vote threshold, he isn’t fooling anybody.



Americans don’t want performance theater.



They want @SenateGOP to actually fight for them by using the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act. https://t.co/essT82ZQ2e — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 10, 2026

Putting Democrats “on the record” is completely useless. Democrats are already on the record opposing the SAVE Act. We don’t need a vote for that.



We need the Senate to use the talking filibuster to get the bill to the President’s desk.



Anything less is humiliating failure. https://t.co/apZESB0ntD — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 10, 2026

.@LeaderJohnThune has announced the SAVE America Act will be put on the floor next week, however this would only be for show. If he doesn’t also invoke the standing filibuster it will fail.



Failure is not an option. Try again. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 10, 2026

The American people don’t want the Senate to hold a messaging vote just to put Democrats “on the record” opposing the SAVE America Act.



They expect—and deserve—the Senate to use the talking filibuster so we can actually get this critical bill to President Trump’s desk. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 10, 2026

