So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.

Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC...
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is...
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stere...
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for...
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS...
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
Tipsheet

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 10, 2026 3:45 PM
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided some updates on the upcoming week during this afternoon's press briefing, specifically that President Trump will visit Ohio and Kentucky tomorrow to highlight his economic record. She mentioned that the economic impact of the Big, Beautiful Bill is being felt this tax season, with the average refund surpassing $3,700.

Advertisement

Currently, over 63 million people have filed their taxes, with 27.5 million claiming at least one benefit from the working-class tax cut package passed last summer. 

3.5 million people have claimed no tax on tips, 9.2 million have claimed the enhanced deduction for seniors, and 15.5 million have claimed no tax on overtime, with another 690,000 benefiting from no tax on car loan interest for vehicles purchased after December 31, 2024.  

On Operation Epic Fury, Leavitt added that our military is working at a rapid pace to dismantle the Iranian regime and its capabilities to commit acts of terrorism. In the past 10 days, we’ve struck 5,000 enemy targets and annihilated their navy, which was deemed combat ineffective. With air supremacy established, we’ve expanded our campaign to eliminate their ballistic missile infrastructure, which is now the focus. B-52s dropped two-thousand-pound penetrator bombs recently on missile sites in the latest wave of strikes. 

Recommended

That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN KAROLINE LEAVITT KENTUCKY OHIO ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

The goals remain the same: 

  • Destroy their ballistic missiles
  • Degrade Iran’s terrorist proxies so they cannot destabilize the region
  • Obliterate their missile-making infrastructure
  • Make sure Tehran never acquires nuclear weapons. 

President Trump and his staff knew the Iranians would try to disrupt the oil market, which led to the president providing escorts for tankers if necessary and waiving some oil-related sanctions from the Treasury Department. They’re watching the markets like hawks.  

The end of this operation is lower gas prices, but more importantly, an enhanced global security situation, where a government of religious extremists cannot and will not be able to use nuclear weapons. 

Last, the White House is pushing to pass the SAVE Act, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced is happening next week. Leavitt noted that every provision is grounded in common sense.  

  • Voters must show ID to cast a ballot in American elections
  • Require all voters to show proof of citizenship to register to vote
  • Abolishes universal mail-in ballots – some exceptions for military, travel, illness, disability
  • Prohibits men from competing in women’s sports
  • Bans transgender mutilation surgeries for children
Advertisement

And she took a hammer to the Democratic talking point that this law would prevent women from voting, since that party feels people are too dumb to update their identifying documents. We know why Democrats hate this law: it takes a katana to the core of their social policy agenda. It also prevents them from cheating in elections again.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump Dmitri Bolt
Tucker Carlson Makes Outrageous Claim About US Troops in Iran. Ted Cruz Levels Him. Jeff Charles
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack? Matt Vespa
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered. Jeff Charles
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement