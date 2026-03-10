So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided some updates on the upcoming week during this afternoon's press briefing, specifically that President Trump will visit Ohio and Kentucky tomorrow to highlight his economic record. She mentioned that the economic impact of the Big, Beautiful Bill is being felt this tax season, with the average refund surpassing $3,700.

Advertisement

Currently, over 63 million people have filed their taxes, with 27.5 million claiming at least one benefit from the working-class tax cut package passed last summer.

HOLY COW — The One Big Beautiful Bill is paying OFF 👏



—15.5 MILLION claimed no tax on overtime

—9.2 MILLION claimed enhanced deduction for seniors

—690,000 have claimed no tax on car loan interests

—3.5 MILLION Trump accounts opened for children in our country@PRESSSEC pic.twitter.com/u11E8yMIhS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2026

3.5 million people have claimed no tax on tips, 9.2 million have claimed the enhanced deduction for seniors, and 15.5 million have claimed no tax on overtime, with another 690,000 benefiting from no tax on car loan interest for vehicles purchased after December 31, 2024.

On Operation Epic Fury, Leavitt added that our military is working at a rapid pace to dismantle the Iranian regime and its capabilities to commit acts of terrorism. In the past 10 days, we’ve struck 5,000 enemy targets and annihilated their navy, which was deemed combat ineffective. With air supremacy established, we’ve expanded our campaign to eliminate their ballistic missile infrastructure, which is now the focus. B-52s dropped two-thousand-pound penetrator bombs recently on missile sites in the latest wave of strikes.

The United States military is ON FIRE 🔥👏🇺🇸



"10 days in, this campaign has been a resounding SUCCESS!"



5000 enemy targets have been struck

Iran’s ballistic missile attacks are DOWN 90%

Drone attacks are DOWN 85%

50 Iranian naval vessels DESTROYED

Iranian Navy = "INEFFECTIVE" pic.twitter.com/S0lLym5mi0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2026

The goals remain the same:

Destroy their ballistic missiles

Degrade Iran’s terrorist proxies so they cannot destabilize the region

Obliterate their missile-making infrastructure

Make sure Tehran never acquires nuclear weapons.

President Trump and his staff knew the Iranians would try to disrupt the oil market, which led to the president providing escorts for tankers if necessary and waiving some oil-related sanctions from the Treasury Department. They’re watching the markets like hawks.

The end of this operation is lower gas prices, but more importantly, an enhanced global security situation, where a government of religious extremists cannot and will not be able to use nuclear weapons.

Last, the White House is pushing to pass the SAVE Act, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced is happening next week. Leavitt noted that every provision is grounded in common sense.

🚨@PRESSSEC—The COMMON SENSE SAVE America Act:



1. Voters must show ID to cast a ballot

2. Voters must show proof of citizenship to register to vote

3. Abolish the practice of universal mail-in ballots

4. Bans men from competing in women’s sports

5. Bans Trans mutilation for kids pic.twitter.com/ZhvmFwsaYL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2026

Voters must show ID to cast a ballot in American elections

Require all voters to show proof of citizenship to register to vote

Abolishes universal mail-in ballots – some exceptions for military, travel, illness, disability

Prohibits men from competing in women’s sports

Bans transgender mutilation surgeries for children

Advertisement

And she took a hammer to the Democratic talking point that this law would prevent women from voting, since that party feels people are too dumb to update their identifying documents. We know why Democrats hate this law: it takes a katana to the core of their social policy agenda. It also prevents them from cheating in elections again.

🚨@PressSec BUSTS the myth Democrats are perpetuating that women will be disenfranchised by the SAVE act:



"The SAVE America Act does NOT prohibit anyone from voting with the exception of illegal aliens.



The greatest way to disenfranchise American citizens from voting in… pic.twitter.com/JiEJZM2021 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.