What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 10, 2026 7:00 PM
What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane
AP Photo/Joseph B. Frederick

New information about the failed bombing of an anti-Islam protest in New York City by two “ISIS inspired” men. Police have discovered multiple explosive devices in a Pennsylvania storage unit linked to Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat. A controlled detonation took place to destroy the dangerous weapons.

Police have not revealed how many extra devices that the pair had created and stored in that unit, or if they intended to carry out further attacks if they managed to escape. Three controlled detonations took place at the facility.

Further information showed that Balat had purchased the fuses for the devices just days after the start of Operation Epic Fury from a fireworks store, indicating that the pair had been planning to carry out an attack for a number of days. Security footage captured Balat entering the store before purchasing a 20 foot roll of safety fuse.

Law enforcement claims that the pair of Islamic terrorists had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State. Thankfully, their attack failed after their homemade bombs failed to detonate.

