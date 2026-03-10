What the NYC ISIS Bombers Had In Their Storage Unit Was Insane

New information about the failed bombing of an anti-Islam protest in New York City by two “ISIS inspired” men. Police have discovered multiple explosive devices in a Pennsylvania storage unit linked to Ibrahim Kayumi and Emir Balat. A controlled detonation took place to destroy the dangerous weapons.

BREAKING🚨: FBI discovers explosive residue & materials in a Pennsylvania storage unit linked to two Muslim men (Emir Balat, 18, & Ibrahim Kayumi, 19) accused of throwing ISIS-inspired homemade bombs at anti-Islam protesters outside NYC Mayor Mamdani's residence over the weekend.… pic.twitter.com/lpMcYLg0If — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 10, 2026

Terror suspects Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19 sought to OUTDO Boston bombers 💣

The FBI on Tuesday said the search at a Public Storage in Langhorne, Pennsylvania found explosive's - “FBI Special Agent Bomb Technicians and the local bomb squads conducted a controlled… pic.twitter.com/q9C3WzsLje — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) March 10, 2026

FBI agents in tactical gear continue to execute a search warrant at Public Storage in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 2026. FBI agents are combing through the storage facility in connection with the terrorist attack near Gracie Mansion in New York City. Emir Balat and… pic.twitter.com/zsCrNQh1wz — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) March 10, 2026

FBI agents bring out evidence from Public Storage in the early morning hours of March 10, 2026 following three controlled detonations on March 9, 2026 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. FBI agents are combing through the storage facility for several hours in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/mafY2Shbqg — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) March 10, 2026

Police have not revealed how many extra devices that the pair had created and stored in that unit, or if they intended to carry out further attacks if they managed to escape. Three controlled detonations took place at the facility.

Further information showed that Balat had purchased the fuses for the devices just days after the start of Operation Epic Fury from a fireworks store, indicating that the pair had been planning to carry out an attack for a number of days. Security footage captured Balat entering the store before purchasing a 20 foot roll of safety fuse.

Emir Balat, the 18-year-old Pennsylvania man charged with terrorism for throwing two homemade bombs into a crowd near Gracie Mansion Saturday, apparently purchased the fuse used in the devices at Phantom Fireworks in a Philadelphia suburb on March 2, two days after the start of… pic.twitter.com/l1d5LMaiSk — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 10, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Emir Balat, the 18-year-old Pennsylvania man inspired by ISIS who is now charged with terrorism after throwing two IEDs into a crowd near Gracie Mansion Saturday, purchased the fuse used in the homemade bombs at Fantom Fireworks in a Philadelphia suburb on March 2nd,… — Anna Schecter (@annaschecter) March 10, 2026

Immediately after throwing Device-1, BALAT ran to another location down the block and received a second explosive device from IBRAHIM KAYUMI. pic.twitter.com/A1wKLXg1K1 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 9, 2026

Law enforcement claims that the pair of Islamic terrorists had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State. Thankfully, their attack failed after their homemade bombs failed to detonate.

