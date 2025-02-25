Some Big Changes Are Coming to How the Media Covers the White House
Canada PM Contender Says Trump Is the ‘Biggest Threat’ Since WWII

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 25, 2025 11:45 AM
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

This week, Canadian politician Chrystia Freeland announced that she is running to become prime minister to stop President Donald Trump from “invading” Canada.

Freeland made the remarks during a debate in Montreal with the other contenders to replace former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

“A few weeks ago, in Saskatoon, I met a little 4 year old girl, she asked me, whether if I could prevent Trump from invading our country. And that's why I'm standing to…become the next PM of Canada,” Freeland claimed. 

“Trump represents the greatest threat to Canada since World War II. He is threatening us with an economic war…the last time that he was president, he threatened us too…this time, Trump’s threats are worse. He wants to turn Canada into the 51st state and it’s no joke…Trump wants to redraw our borders,” she added.

In recent months, Trump has made remarks about making Canada the 51st state. This is due to the fact that Trudeau was unhappy with the tariffs planned to impose over Canada’s role in the border crisis. 

Freeland previously served as Trudeau’s finance minister. She abruptly resigned in December over disagreements with Trudeau about Trump and tariffs. 

“Our country faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs," Freeland wrote in her letter to Trudeau, as Townhall covered.

“We need to take that threat extremely seriously…That means pushing back against ‘America First’ economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring,” she added.

