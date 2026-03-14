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Tipsheet

The Cuba Situation Just Got a Lot More Crazy

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 14, 2026 3:30 PM
The Cuba Situation Just Got a Lot More Crazy
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Protests against Cuba’s communist regime have escalated significantly, as demonstrators have reportedly stormed and set fire to a Communist Party headquarters in Morón, Cuba.

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Widespread protests against the communist Caribbean government began one week ago as fuel shortages and blackouts left countless Cuban citizens without power. Activists had set fires in the streets and banged pots and pans in protests of the policies of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the country’s president.

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COMMUNISM CUBA DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO RIOTS

President Donald Trump that Cuba could be next on the list after operations to remove leadership from adversarial countries like Venezuela and Iran. Cuban has responded positively to the pressure and have acknowledged that they have entered into talks with Sec. Marco Rubio and the American government.

Power outages in Cuba began on Mar. 4.

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