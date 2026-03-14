The Cuba Situation Just Got a Lot More Crazy

Protests against Cuba’s communist regime have escalated significantly, as demonstrators have reportedly stormed and set fire to a Communist Party headquarters in Morón, Cuba.

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JUST IN: Cuban protestors reportedly storm the Communist Party headquarters. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 14, 2026

WATCH: Cubans set fire to Communist Party headquarters in Morón, Ciego de Ávila pic.twitter.com/qnU8In2u99 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 14, 2026

🚨BREAKING —> The people of #Cuba have just set fire to the Communist Party’s Headquarters in the eastern town of #Morón.



The Cuban people have had enough of the brutal dictatorship! pic.twitter.com/q9j6unDFh3 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 14, 2026

WATCH: Large-scale anti-Communist protests break out in Cuba’s Ciego de Ávila amid fuel crisis and blackouts https://t.co/lDHPUi6WY6 pic.twitter.com/VvcbyhLJ0z — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 14, 2026

Widespread protests against the communist Caribbean government began one week ago as fuel shortages and blackouts left countless Cuban citizens without power. Activists had set fires in the streets and banged pots and pans in protests of the policies of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the country’s president.

🚨BREAKING: Mass protests have ERUPTED across Cuba as tensions explode.



Fires rage in the streets and on buildings. Crowds are banging pots and chanting: “WE WANT FREEDOM!”



The world has had enough of dictators. pic.twitter.com/BtD6iuFFRD — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) March 9, 2026

President Donald Trump that Cuba could be next on the list after operations to remove leadership from adversarial countries like Venezuela and Iran. Cuban has responded positively to the pressure and have acknowledged that they have entered into talks with Sec. Marco Rubio and the American government.

🚨 BREAKING: After Sec. Marco Rubio engaged with senior Cuban officials, a potential pro-U.S. shift in Cuba could be emerging.



Cuba has also announced the release of 51 prisoners as a goodwill gesture.pic.twitter.com/yA6TY3o7TI — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 14, 2026

Power outages in Cuba began on Mar. 4.

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