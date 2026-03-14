So, That's How Republicans Just Lost a Long-Held Mayoral Seat By a Single Vote

The most frustrating situation in politics just occurred in Boca Raton, Florida after a Democrat won the mayoral race in a seat that was held by Republicans for more than 30 years straight by a single vote. Despite a Democrat winning the election, 60 percent of voters had selected a Republican candidate on their ballot. Nationally, Democrats are overjoyed by the result.

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Boca Raton Republicans just lost their mayor seat for the first time in 30+ years.



Won by a Democrat with under 40% of the vote.



How?



Two Republicans:

• Establishment insider (Vice Mayor)

• Outsider businessman



Neither would drop out.



Combined Republican vote: 11,534 (60%)… — The Biz Doc (@TomEllsworth) March 14, 2026

A Democrat just won Mayor in Boca Raton by 1 vote.



1 single vote.



Remember that this November. https://t.co/2bMANnCzqg — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 14, 2026

🚨NEWS: Democrat Andy Thomson has won the Boca Raton mayoral race by just ONE vote.



🔵 Thomson — 7,568

🔴 Liebelson — 7,567



With 100% of votes in, Thomson becomes the first Democratic mayor of Boca Raton in over 30 years.



One vote decided the election. pic.twitter.com/c1A4UrnEgC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 13, 2026

Boca Raton, FL mayor (Trump +13)



🔵 Thomson - 7,569 (39.63%) +2

🔴 Liebelson - 7,567 (39.62%)

🔴 Nachlas - 3,965 (20.76%) pic.twitter.com/qAyEYCzRPo — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 13, 2026

BREAKING: Democrats just won the Boca Raton mayor’s office for the first time in over 30 years.



Congrats, Mayor-elect Thomson! pic.twitter.com/DhxBHAWpw6 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 13, 2026

So how did this even happen? Two Republican candidates ran and split the vote. There's no run off for this race, so whoever took the plurality of the vote would win the seat. It should have been an easy victory for the GOP. Instead, pride and in-fighting led to the loss of an election that should not have even been close. A recount will be held, but I am not going to hold my breath that it will change anything.

This isn’t a new situation. Do you remember the name Al Franken? He became a senator after winning just 41.99 percent of the vote in the 2008 U.S. Senate election in Minnesota. The Republican incumbent, Norm Coleman, took 41.98 percent of the vote, and trailed Franken by only 312 votes. Where did all of those other votes go? To Dean Barkley, a member of the Independence Party, which was heavily backed by Ross Perot supporters. His protest candidacy led to the rise of one of the most prolific progressives of the 2010s.

Many politicians feel the need to take a “principled” stand and play spoiler candidate in races that they have no shot of winning. Sadly, they have often done good work during their careers as well, but have either been fooled by their consultants and advisors into thinking that they have a shot or are blinded by their own pride. The Senate race in Texas is going to a costly run off because of this. The Senate race in Georgia is heading in the same direction.

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Politics might seem like a fun game for some, but they have real consequences for the people who have to live under poor governance. The hubris of some candidates shouldn’t be the reason for that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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