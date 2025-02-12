White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative
What's 'Unprecedented' and 'Extraordinary' About El Salvador's Offer to Take Deportees
How Is Biden Viewed Among All the Living Presidents? Here’s What a Poll...
The Coast Guard Just Intercepted Over 100 Haitians Headed to the US
Let's Talk About That Nutty Anti-Doge Rally by Government Bureaucrats
Trump Signed an Order Banning Men From Women's Sports. Now He's Taking It a Step Further.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 12, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

This week, President Donald Trump’s Department of Education confirmed that it sent letters to the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) urging them to strip women’s records and titles from male athletes. 

This came days after Trump signed an executive order banning transgenders from women’s sports. For too long, men who masquerade as women have robbed women of awards in their sports. 

For anyone to assume this rarely occurred has it wrong. A report from the United Nations titled "Violence against women and girls in sports" found that this occurred over 900 times, as Townhall covered

The departments letter to the NCAA and NFHS implored them to “restore to female athletes the records, titles, awards, and recognitions misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.” 

Candice Jackson, deputy general counsel for the Education Department, said women athletes “have for years been devalued, ignored, and forced to watch men steal their accolades.”

“The Trump Education Department will do everything in our power to right this wrong and champion the hard-earned accomplishments of past, current, and future female collegiate athletes,” Jackson said in a statement.

As Leah covered, the NCAA’s Board of Governors voted to update the association’s policy for transgender student-athletes, restricting the women’s category to females. This came in direct response to Trump’s order.

“We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. “To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard.” 

