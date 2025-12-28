This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry...
Jimmy Kimmel: Fake Progressive Hero Of The Year
VIP
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91
2026: The Elevation Principle
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 300: Praise God for 300! It Began Because...
Alleged MS-13 Member Released by Activist Judge Becomes a TikToker
Five Indicted on Federal Gun Trafficking Charges in Chicago
VIP
Florida Man Wielding Salvation Army Donation Kettle Attacks Store Manager
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away
Three Honduran Nationals Sentenced in Multi-State Bank Fraud Conspiracy
VIP
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Posts Picture of Cat After Billions of Fraud Exposed
Lebanon at a Crossroads: Time to Cut the Iranian Cord
How Do We Know When We’re Winning? Just Read the New York Times
Tipsheet

Iranian President: 'We Are in a Full-Scale War' With the West

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 28, 2025 12:30 PM
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

The Iranian president has claimed that his country was actively engaged in a war with the United States, Israel, and Europe, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

Masoud Pezeshkian numerous comments regarding the escalating tensions between the Persian state and the Western bloc came from an interview posted on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website. 

“We are in a full-scale war with the U.S., Israel and Europe; they don’t want our country to remain stable,” Pezeskian said.

A report from the Hill gathered further comments from the Iranian president.

”Here, they are besieging us from every aspect, they are putting us in difficulty and constraint, creating problems — in terms of livelihood, culturally, politically, and security-wise — while raising society’s expectations,” Pezeskian said. “On one side, they block our sales, our exchanges, our trade, and on the other side, expectations in society have risen. Consequently, we must all help with all our might to fix the country."

Recommended

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY

Pezeskian also said that the conflict is “more complicated and more difficult” than the eight-year Iran-Iraq War of 1980 that generated more than 1 million casualties. U.S. and Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian nuclear and warfighting capabilities, killing an estimated 1,100. Iranian missile barrages would go on to kill 28 Israelis, according to the Associated Press.

The comments come in the lead-up to President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting on Monday to discuss the Gazan peace plan and regional tensions.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
How Do We Know When We’re Winning? Just Read the New York Times Tudor Dixon
What the Hell Happened to This Show? Matt Vespa
Brigitte Bardot Was Right About Islam Amy Curtis
Social Media Exposé Draws Global Attention While Minnesota Media Look Away Scott McClallen
Iconic French Actress and Activist Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91 Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Outlet Went Nuts Over the Trump White House Wishing Americans a Merry Christmas Matt Vespa
Advertisement