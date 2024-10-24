Women’s Sports Advocates React to Shocking UN Report About ‘Trans’ Athletes

Female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to so-called “transgender” athletes. These are men who think they’re women and believe that they are entitled to compete in women’s sports.

The shocking statistic comes from a United Nations report titled ”Violence against women and girls in sports.”

“According to information received, by 30 March 2024, over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports,” the report explicitly states.

“The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males,” it added.

This shatters the left’s narrative that men competing against women, and winning, is a “rare” occurrence.

“Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels that are higher than those of the average range for females, even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity,” the study acknowledged.

The study was created by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls Reem Alsalem. The study was presented to the UN General Assembly last week.

“As patriarchal structures continue to evolve, women and girls in sport are experiencing new forms of discrimination based on their sex,” Alsalem said. “One glaring example is opening the female category of sports to males, further undermining their access to equal opportunities and the right to participate in safety, dignity and fairness.”

In an interview with Fox News, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, who was forced to compete against Will “Lia” Thomas, called it “huge.”

"One girl being exploited in locker rooms, one girl being injured in their sport is one too many,” she said.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn noted that, in many cases, these women were forced to compete against men.

Former Team USA 24 Hour Team runner Carilyn Johnson wrote, “Stop telling us this is ‘not really a problem’” in women’s sports.

890 medals lost by women to men competing in women’s sports…and counting. Stop telling us this is “not really a problem”. https://t.co/j4VOnkHDq6 — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) October 20, 2024

Townhall has covered many instances where women are robbed of awards or injured due to male athletes allowed to compete in their sport.

In one case, a female high school volleyball player was left partially paralyzed after competing against a so-called “transgender” athlete. Payton McNabb was 17 years old when a male athlete who thinks he’s a woman spiked a volleyball in her face so hard that she lost consciousness.

McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on the right side of her body. She gave up on her dream of going to college on a volleyball scholarship, and now faces difficulty doing basic tasks.

This is McNabb’s reality thanks to all the parents, staff, and more who allowed a delusional male athlete who believes he is a woman to compete against girls. While he’s living his life, she’s struggling with day-to-day functions, such as walking, because of an injury from an athlete who shouldn’t have been allowed to compete in the first place.

As if this wasn’t enough, McNabb’s injury was included in a “highlight reel” for college recruiters, which Townhall also covered.