Tipsheet

Here's How the Woke Agenda Was on Full Display at the Grammys

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 03, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Townhall previously reported how “wokeness” was implemented into the Golden Globe awards last month. This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony was even worse.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, singer Chappell Roan spoke to left-wing organization GLAAD on the red carpet. She went on a spiel about “trans joy” being taken away now that President Donald Trump is in office.

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away and that has to be protected more than anything. I would not be here without trans girls. Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to really stand up for you,” she said. 

During the actual ceremony, Lady Gaga gave a speech where she claimed that the “queer” community “deserves to be lifted up.”

“I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible,” she said. “Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

Gaga is not the only star who used her speech time to get political. Singer Alicia Keys spoke in support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion during her speech. 

“DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift. And the more voices, the more powerful the sound,” she said. 

Colombian singer Shakira said she wanted to dedicate her award to all her “immigrant brothers and sisters in this country.” 

“You are loved. You are worth it and I will always fight with you,” she said, seemingly alluding to the fact that Trump is carrying out mass deportations.

As if that wasn't enough, rapper Kanye West dominated the headlines when he showed up to the Grammys uninvited with his wife. She was fully naked on the red carpet. The duo were later escorted out. 

