The Media Will Try to Derail Trump's Deportation Operation, But Homan Has a...
GOP Senator: RFK Jr. Is ‘Wrong’ About Vaccinations
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting...
MAGA Movement to Musk: Is Free Speech Free?
What Needs to Be Said About Blinken's Admission on Hamas
Now That We Are in the Second American Revolution, How Is it Won?
Here’s How the Transgender Agenda Was on Full Display at the Golden Globes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 06, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

The woke “transgender” agenda was on full display at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

For starters, hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness, a man who identifies as “non-binary,” wore a woman’s gown on the red carpet.

Van Ness, 37, is the hair and makeup expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye. Reportedly, he goes by he/him, she/her, and they/them pronouns.

Previously, Van Ness was at the center of controversy when an exposé claimed that he was a “monster” to work with on Queer Eye. This included claims that he was emotionally “abusive” on set, according to Daily Mail.

Additionally, the “trans” musical “Emilia Perez” won best film, comedy or musical, According to the Associated Press. Reportedly, the film’s transgender lead plays a Mexican drug lord who undergoes so-called “gender-affirming surgery.” The musical and its stars won a slew of other awards, as well. 

Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of the musical, who is a “transgender woman,” spoke when the musical won. 

“I chose these colors tonight—the Buddhist colors—because I have a message I have for you. The light always wins over darkness. You can put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul or our resistance or our identity. I want to say to you, raise your voice and say that I won, I am who I am, not who you want [me to be],” Gascón said.

