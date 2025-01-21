Democrats Desperately Want Elon Musk to Be a Nazi
Tipsheet

It's Happening: A Port of Entry in This Border Town Closed When Trump Took Office

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 21, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A port of entry in downtown El Paso was temporarily shut down on Monday as President Donald Trump was sworn in. 

A video of the port of entry was shared by KFOX14 News.

"Unauthorized entry beyond this point will result in arrest, prosecution” a police officer can be heard saying.

According to The New York Times, people waiting to enter the United States learned that President Trump had canceled all asylum appointments moments after taking office and planned to sign several executive orders sealing the border.

Minutes after Trump took office, the new administration promptly shut down a mobile app called CBP One that enabled illegal aliens to come to the United States, as Townhall covered.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," reads a notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website

