Tipsheet

Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 20, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Minutes after President Trump was sworn in, the new administration promptly shut down a mobile app the Biden administration used allowing undocumented aliens to make appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," reads a notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website

The app allowed individuals access to U.S. Customs and Border Protection services, including checking wait times at the border and the ability to apply for a provisional I-94 entry. The Biden administration allowed up to 1,450 noncitizens to make appointments through the CBP One per day, calling the app "a safe, orderly, and humane process for noncitizens to access ports of entry." 

Closing the app meant existing appointments for those in Mexico were canceled. Some wept after learning the news, according to video footage from a Washington Post reporter.

The move by the Trump administration comes as the president vowed to restore many of the immigration policies in place during his first term. 

Trump said Monday he would declare a national emergency at the southern border. 

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," he continued. "We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.

"As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do," Trump added. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

