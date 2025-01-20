Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted.

Minutes after President Trump was sworn in, the new administration promptly shut down a mobile app the Biden administration used allowing undocumented aliens to make appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," reads a notice on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

The app allowed individuals access to U.S. Customs and Border Protection services, including checking wait times at the border and the ability to apply for a provisional I-94 entry. The Biden administration allowed up to 1,450 noncitizens to make appointments through the CBP One per day, calling the app "a safe, orderly, and humane process for noncitizens to access ports of entry."

*This* is one instance where "undocumented alien" is legitimate -- these are foreigners outside the US (so they're not illegally here yet) who don't have documents (visas) to be admitted, but were on track to be let in anyway (illegally) by the Biden cabal. — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 20, 2025

Closing the app meant existing appointments for those in Mexico were canceled. Some wept after learning the news, according to video footage from a Washington Post reporter.

They should direct their fury to Joe Biden and Democrats who rewarded those who broke parole and ignored their deportation orders over those attempting to follow any kind of legal process — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2025

The move by the Trump administration comes as the president vowed to restore many of the immigration policies in place during his first term.

Just the beginning. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 20, 2025

Trump said Monday he would declare a national emergency at the southern border.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," he continued. "We will reinstate my Remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks, bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.

"As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do," Trump added.