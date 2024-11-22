Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To

President Joe Biden, a “devout” Catholic, awarded the highest civilian honor a person can receive to a woman who has the blood of more than four million unborn babies on her hands.

Advertisement

The former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, was given the presidential medal of freedom for her “absolute courage” and “fearless[ness],” who Biden says has “carved an inspiring legacy.”

Richards, the daughter of late Democrat Texas governor Ann Richards, spent 12 years working as Planned Parenthood’s chief; during that time, she was caught on an undercover video arranging payments for fetal tissue from aborted babies. However, the clinic has denied allegations that the video is accurate.

After making the video public, Richards said she defended her job, claiming that “Our donation programs — like any other high-quality health care providers — follow all laws and ethical guidelines.”

Richards has “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote,” Biden said on Wednesday.

She has spent most of her career pushing the Democratic Party into embracing so-called abortion “rights” as a critical issue on the ballot. During her time at Planned Parenthood, Richards’ $1,033,274 salary resulted in her overseeing more than 3.87 million babies.

She also co-founded Supermajority— a progressive organization that advocates for gender equity.

Her legacy is millions of dead unborn children https://t.co/Fv3LX4bdud — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 21, 2024

“A leader of the utmost character, she has carved an inspiring legacy that endures in her incredible family, the countless lives she has made better, and a nation seeking the light of equality, justice, and freedom,” Biden continued.

Former President John F. Kennedy Instituted the award in 1963, declaring that it should only go to individuals who make “an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”