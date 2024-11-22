Senators Demand Turkey Extradite Hamas Terrorists
VIP
Democrats Set the Standard for 'Unqualified'
Trump Scores Another Win Against New York's Corrupt 'Justice' System
Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director
Trump Makes His Pick for Treasury Secretary
Trump Clinches Another Win in Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted.
VIP
The Proverbial Sacrificial Lamb
One of Trump’s Biggest Allies Says He’s Never Getting Into Politics Again
MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee
VIP
Watch This ABC Reporter Goes on Massive Tangent Blaming Trump for Laken Riley's...
VIP
Are Teens Leaning More Conservative or Liberal? Here’s What a New Poll Is...
Here's What the DOJ Is Demanding of Google
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it...
Top Pollster Calls on Joe Biden to Resign
Tipsheet

Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 22, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden, a “devout” Catholic, awarded the highest civilian honor a person can receive to a woman who has the blood of more than four million unborn babies on her hands. 

Advertisement

The former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, was given the presidential medal of freedom for her “absolute courage” and “fearless[ness],” who Biden says has “carved an inspiring legacy.”

Richards, the daughter of late Democrat Texas governor Ann Richards, spent 12 years working as Planned Parenthood’s chief; during that time, she was caught on an undercover video arranging payments for fetal tissue from aborted babies. However, the clinic has denied allegations that the video is accurate. 

After making the video public, Richards said she defended her job, claiming that “Our donation programs — like any other high-quality health care providers — follow all laws and ethical guidelines.” 

Richards has “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote,” Biden said on Wednesday. 

She has spent most of her career pushing the Democratic Party into embracing so-called abortion “rights” as a critical issue on the ballot. During her time at Planned Parenthood, Richards’ $1,033,274 salary resulted in her overseeing more than 3.87 million babies. 

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement

She also co-founded Supermajority— a progressive organization that advocates for gender equity. 

“A leader of the utmost character, she has carved an inspiring legacy that endures in her incredible family, the countless lives she has made better, and a nation seeking the light of equality, justice, and freedom,” Biden continued. 

Former President John F. Kennedy Instituted the award in 1963, declaring that it should only go to individuals who make “an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Trump Makes His Pick for Treasury Secretary Matt Vespa
Trump Clinches Another Win in Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted. Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
One of Trump’s Biggest Allies Says He’s Never Getting Into Politics Again Leah Barkoukis
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About? Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement