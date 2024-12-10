'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan
A Tren de Aragua Member Was Just Arrested in Florida

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 10, 2024 5:00 PM
Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

A member of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua was arrested in Florida. 

Jeffrey Dinise, the chief border patrol agent of the Border Patrol - Miami Sector, shared a photo of the Venezuelan national on X. 

The Tren de Aragua gangbanger was arrested in Palm Beach.

“He has a criminal record for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Our agents continue to keep our communities safe,” Dinise wrote. He did not publish the gang member’s name.

Townhall previously covered how the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua made headlines for "taking over" apartment complexes and wreaking havoc on residents in Aurora, Colorado. 

Horrifying footage showed the illegal aliens patrolling one apartment complex with a rifle. Video captured on a doorbell camera shows the men attempting to get into an apartment.

Shortly after, reports broke that Tren de Aragua took over apartment complexes in Austin, Texas, as Townhall covered

Last month, Townhall covered how the gang has expanded its territory to at least 16 states. This encompasses an area that includes half of America’s population. 

In certain areas, such as the greater Washington, D.C., area, the growing number of illegal immigrants aligned with the growing presence of Tren de Aragua.

