A Tren de Aragua Member Was Just Arrested in Florida

A member of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua was arrested in Florida.

Jeffrey Dinise, the chief border patrol agent of the Border Patrol - Miami Sector, shared a photo of the Venezuelan national on X.

The Tren de Aragua gangbanger was arrested in Palm Beach.

“He has a criminal record for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Our agents continue to keep our communities safe,” Dinise wrote. He did not publish the gang member’s name.

Palm Beach, FL: U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Venezuelan national who was identified as a 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐚 gang member. He has a criminal record for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Our agents continue to keep our communities safe. #palmbeach #borderpatrol #arrest pic.twitter.com/ni3qCvu9fI — Jeffrey Dinise (@USBPChiefMIP) December 10, 2024

Townhall previously covered how the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua made headlines for "taking over" apartment complexes and wreaking havoc on residents in Aurora, Colorado.

🚨#BREAKING: An armed gang of illegal immigrants from Venezuela has reportedly taken full control of an apartment complex and parts of the town of Aurora⁰

📌#Aurora | #Colorado



New footage by @vicentearenastv reveals an armed gang at a complex in Aurora, Colorado. Aurora… pic.twitter.com/3xGWP5Yhof — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 28, 2024

Horrifying footage showed the illegal aliens patrolling one apartment complex with a rifle. Video captured on a doorbell camera shows the men attempting to get into an apartment.

Shortly after, reports broke that Tren de Aragua took over apartment complexes in Austin, Texas, as Townhall covered.

Last month, Townhall covered how the gang has expanded its territory to at least 16 states. This encompasses an area that includes half of America’s population.

In certain areas, such as the greater Washington, D.C., area, the growing number of illegal immigrants aligned with the growing presence of Tren de Aragua.