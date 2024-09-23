Venezuelan Prison Gangs Are Becoming a Problem in Another American City

The violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua is clashing with gangs in Chicago, according to a report from the New York Post.

Townhall previously covered how Tren de Aragua members have crossed the southern border illegally and taken over American towns and cities. On city in particular, Aurora, Colorado, has had apartment complexes taken over by the gang.

The Post noted that Venezuelan criminal gangs have flooded shelters and taken over apartment buildings in Chicago’s South Side.

"When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants," Tyrone Muhammad, a former Chicago gangster who did 20 years in prison and now runs a violence prevention program, told the Post in an interview.

Reportedly, Chicago has been helping more than 40,000 illegals in recent years (via NYP):

The latest figures show Chicago has spent almost half a billion dollars over the last two years on the more than 42,000 migrants who’ve arrived since 2022. Many have been given money for rent, food stamp cards and even cars — and some landlords have pushed out local African-Americans because they can get more government money for housing migrants. Some belong to the one-time Venezuelan prison gang turned vicious multinational crime syndicate Tren de Aragua who sources in Chicago told The Post are heavily armed, brazen and spilling into areas of the South Side. Those areas are traditionally controlled by hundreds of entrenched gangs from the Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones to the Vice Lords, Latin Kings and Satan Disciples.

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago gangbangers rage against newly arrived Venezuelan migrants as Tren de Aragua moves in: ‘City is going to go up in flames’ https://t.co/I9pxpX4FDd pic.twitter.com/0xaaRFnqqP — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2024

“The real issue is that America has allowed gangs to enter our country,” a young Gangster Disciples member, David, told the Post.

“Gangs that they would consider ex-terrorist groups. They let terrorist groups into our country!” he reportedly yelled to the Post.

“There’s been a lot going on with (the migrant gangs) that nobody’s even hearing about,” Zacc Massie, 27, a street leader who went to prison in 2015 and recently got released, told the Post.

“They be moving in our own territory and robbing people but they don’t get arrested like we do. I actually talked to one on the translator app. He told me all the things he got going on; how they helped him get a car, an apartment, (EBT) card, all this stuff. They giving them thousands, we get maybe $400 a month. And they don’t even have Social Security numbers!” Massie said.

Rev. Corey Brooks, 55, who established his church and an outreach group in the city 20 years ago, told the Post that he became conservative over years of failed Democratic policies and being ignored for funding by Black Lives Matter.

“Chicago is a blue city and Illinois is a blue state but people are starting to wake up,” Brooks told The Post last week at his church. “It’s not about the person, it’s about the policies. I’ve seen what’s happening with my own eyes when it comes to the migrant criminal gangs and it’s very concerning.”

Brooks knew a young Venezuelan illegal alien who fled his apartment he shared with other illegals because they turned out to be gang members.

“People will accuse me of fear-mongering because I’m a Republican and a conservative but I know what I saw,” Brooks told The Post.

“The Venezuelan gangs took over his apartment and were doing illegal activities. I know the crimes that were being committed and how in danger his life was.”