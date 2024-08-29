Multiple Buildings Have 'Fallen' to Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado

Terrifying footage out of Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, shows a hoard of illegal aliens and members of a Venezuelan gang patrolling an apartment complex with a rifle. Video captured on a doorbell camera shows the men attempting to get into an apartment. Aurora is not a sanctuary city. Denver, however, is a longtime sanctuary city.

An armed gang of illegal immigrants from Venezuela has reportedly taken full control of an apartment complex and parts of the town of Aurora

Aurora | Colorado



New footage reveals an armed gang at a complex in Aurora, Colorado.

The apartment complex where the situation took place has been taken over by illegal immigrants as the city continues to grapple with the open border policies of the Biden-Harris Administration.

According to a city council member, the gang is taking over territory block by block.

Colorado



Denver Suburbs Experiencing a 'Complete Illegal Alien Gang Takeover!'— City Council Member Sounds the Alarm!



Danielle Jurinsky, Aurora City, Co Council-member



These Venezuelan illegal alien gang known as the Tren de Aragua

are taking over block by block

The mayor is also weighing in, saying multiple buildings have "fallen to" these Venezuelan gangs.

"I think we're a victim of a failed policy at the southern border," the mayor told Fox News Thursday. "We did everything we can to keep them out of the city."

Mayor of Aurora joins to discuss how residents of a apartment complex in Aurora say the fear of gang violence has forced them out of their homes, as city officials say Venezuela gang Tren de Aragua is operating there.

Meanwhile the Kamala Harris campaign, not Harris herself, is claiming the Democratic candidate for president no longer supports decriminalizing border crossings or the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.