Tipsheet

Multiple Buildings Have 'Fallen' to Venezuelan Gangs in Colorado

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 29, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Terrifying footage out of Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, shows a hoard of illegal aliens and members of a Venezuelan gang patrolling an apartment complex with a rifle. Video captured on a doorbell camera shows the men attempting to get into an apartment. Aurora is not a sanctuary city. Denver, however, is a longtime sanctuary city. 

The apartment complex where the situation took place has been taken over by illegal immigrants as the city continues to grapple with the open border policies of the Biden-Harris Administration. 

According to a city council member, the gang is taking over territory block by block. 

The mayor is also weighing in, saying multiple buildings have "fallen to" these Venezuelan gangs. 

"I think we're a victim of a failed policy at the southern border," the mayor told Fox News Thursday. "We did everything we can to keep them out of the city." 

Meanwhile the Kamala Harris campaign, not Harris herself, is claiming the Democratic candidate for president no longer supports decriminalizing border crossings or the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

