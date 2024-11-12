Chris Wallace Is Leaving CNN

Broadcaster Chris Wallace will depart CNN after three years, according to several reports.

Wallace, 77, left Fox News after decades to join CNN at the onset of CNN+, the company’s failed streaming service.

Then, Wallace hosted a Sunday show, "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” as Townhall covered. After the show premiered, it barely reached 400,000 viewers.

In a statement to The Hill on Monday, CNN CEO Mark Thompson called Wallace “one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming.”

Reportedly, Wallace told The Daily Beast that he intends to work for a news streaming service or in podcasting, “where the action seems to be.”

“This is the first time in 55 years I’ve been between jobs,” he said. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

Wallace previously worked as a debate moderator, anchor, and host of “Fox News Sunday.” His venture at CNN+ was short-lived as the platform did not gain traction and shuttered less than a month after it began.

As Matt covered, there were rumors that Wallace was having “daily mental breakdowns” over the launch of CNN+.

SOURCE: Chris Wallace is "having daily breakdowns" over the "miserable launch" of @CNNplus. Wants a "CNN show or is threatening to walk" they go on. "He is having staffers count how many times a day his promo is playing" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 12, 2022

Last week, Wallace participated in CNN’s election coverage, where President-elect Donald Trump prevailed.