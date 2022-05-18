Chris Wallace to Host New Sunday Show on CNN

Former Fox News host Chris Wallace will reportedly anchor a new Sunday show on CNN. The news comes shortly after the network’s streaming service, CNN+, folded abruptly. Wallace initially left Fox to spearhead a show on the service.

The news was first reported by Axios on Wednesday. Wallace's CNN+ show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" ran four days a week on the short-lived streaming service. Before that, Wallace hosted “Fox News Sunday” from 2003 to 2021.

Reportedly, CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery noted during a presentation to advertisers on Wednesday that Wallace will host the new Sunday show and that "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" will debut on the platform HBO Max in the fall.

Townhall covered last month that CNN+ shuttered one month after its launch as a result of “beyond disappointing subscription numbers and daily viewers.” The service began March 29 and folded April 30.

The news was first reported by Variety and confirmed by the network shortly after.

“CNN had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the new streaming app and lured top talent from other networks for it, including Kasie Hunt from NBC and Chris Wallace from Fox News,” Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter wrote.

Despite pouring "hundreds of millions of dollars" into CNN+. the network was only able to net around 150,000 subscribers after it launched, according to Axios, with 10,000 people watching on a daily basis.

In March, Wallace gave an interview with The New York Times were he claimed that work at Fox News became “unsustainable” and he “no longer felt comfortable with the programming.” He added that he thought “Fox [had] changed over the course of the last year and a half.” The interview was published around the time that CNN+ launched. The streaming service ended up lasting 32 days.