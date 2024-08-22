I’m Getting Worried About Kamala
Trump: I'd Be 'Honored' by RFK Jr.'s Endorsement

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 22, 2024 12:45 PM
This week, Townhall covered how reports broke the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans on dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing former President Donald Trump on Friday.

"Robert Kennedy Jr. is planning to drop out of the presidential race by the end of this week," ABC News reported Wednesday afternoon. "Sources say Kennedy is leaning toward endorsing former President Donald Trump, though the sources cautioned the decision is not yet finalized and could still change, with one source adding Kennedy's hope is in part to finalize things quickly in order to try to blunt momentum from the DNC."

His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, hinted at this, as well.

"There's two options that we're looking at and, one is, staying in, forming that new party and we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump. We draw more votes from Trump," Shanahan said during a podcast interview Tuesday. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and we walk away from that an explain to our base why we're making this decision."

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he’d be “honored” by Kennedy’s endorsement. 

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s, as you know, he’s a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. Very good person,” Trump said of Kennedy Jr. 

“If he endorsed me. I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it,” Trump continued. “He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person. Women love some of his policies, and I guess some people don’t like some of his policies.”

His nephew, Jack Schlossberg, endorsed Harris at the DNC this week. Earlier this month, Kennedy emphasized that he had “no plans” to endorse Harris, which Townhall covered.

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” Kennedy wrote in a lengthy post on X.

“The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion,” he continued, adding that Harris’ party is the “party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites.”

