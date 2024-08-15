There's an Update on the Voting Machine Company President Who Was Indicted
RFK Jr.: I Have 'No Plans' to Endorse Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 15, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

On Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released a statement on X shredding Vice President Kamala Harris’ platform and saying that he has “no plans” to endorse her. 

This came after The Washington Post published a report claiming that Kennedy tried to meet with Harris to discuss a job in her Cabinet in exchange for an endorsement. 

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” Kennedy wrote in a lengthy post on X. 

“The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion,” he continued, adding that Harris’ party is the “party of lawfare, disenfranchisement, and the coronation of its candidates by corporate donors and party elites.”

Kennedy pointed out that Harris “spent years gaslighting Americans about the health of our Commander in Chief.” 

“I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her,” he concluded.

Here's What Caused RealClearPolitics' Co-Founder's Jaw to Drop When He Saw This Headline About Harris Matt Vespa
The Post noted that Kennedy reached out to former President Donald Trump last month to discuss a policy role and endorsement. Kennedy reportedly said that he would advise Trump on health and medical issues. 

“From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other,” Kennedy said Wednesday in an interview with the Post. “That is the only way of unifying the country.”

Reportedly, Harris’ team have not responded with an offer to meet or have shown interest in meeting.

In response to this, Kennedy said, “I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective.”

“I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race,” he added.

