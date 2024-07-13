Here’s How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to Trump Getting Shot at Rally

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured after shots rang out at his rally in Pennsylvania, as Townhall reported.

In video footage, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

On X, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence wrote that he was praying for Trump.

“Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us,” he wrote.

“Pray for Trump,” Vivek Ramaswamy wrote.

“Please join me in praying for President Donald J. Trump and the safety of those at the Trump rally,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott wrote.

“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today,” he said. “We all know President Trump is stronger than his enemies. Today he showed it.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was praying for Trump and his family.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stated, "This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized."

"We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer," she added.