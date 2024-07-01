Jocelyn Nungaray Was Sexually Assaulted Before She Was Murdered by Illegal Alien, Report Confirms

Tests conducted by the Houston Forensic Science Center confirmed that 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before she was murdered last month, allegedly by two illegal aliens.

Advertisement

According to ABC 13, the district attorney’s office received the results from HFSC on Sunday.

Last week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that if sexual assault were found, the two illegal aliens charged with Nungaray’s murder could face the death penalty.

To recap, Nungaray was found strangled to death in a creek in Houston, Texas last month. Two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested for her death. They are Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26. Both men had their bail set at $10 million.

According to ABC 13, Nungaray snuck out of her home on Sunday, June 16. She encountered the two illegals on Kuykendahl Road where they asked her for directions. They then lured her under a bridge where they kept her for two hours (via ABC 13):

She was tied up, had her pants taken off, and was strangled, officials said. A bystander found her body floating in a creek shortly before 7 a.m. on June 17.

NEW: Tests confirm 12 y/o Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before she was murdered, potentially opening up her alleged killers to the death penalty. Both men are illegal aliens from Venezuela who were caught & released at the TX border this year. https://t.co/vTv3R3niyl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2024

Late last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wrote on X that he’d support the two suspects receiving the death penalty.

Kill kids in Texas; you get the death penalty.



That little girl would be alive today if Biden enforced immigration laws at the border. https://t.co/baw0HXa0J9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2024

Pena Ramos had been detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso on May 28. He was released shortly after. Border Patrol apprehended Martinez Rangel near El Paso on March 14. He was released that same day.