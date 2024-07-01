AOC Has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling
We Have New Post-Debate Polling and Biden's Cognition Isn't the Only Problem
Jack Smith's Case Against Trump 'Gutted' After SCOTUS Rules on Immunity
The Biden Campaign's Attempt to Put Out Fires Among Top Donors Didn't Go...
Liberal America's Reaction to the Trump Immunity Decision Was Unhinged As Usual
DNC Reportedly Moving Ahead With Virtual Nomination Vote to Assuage Concerns, Prevent Emba...
Why Attorney General Merrick Garland Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit
Justice Jackson Is Panicking About the End of the Administrative State
Clarence Thomas Raises Another Reason Jack Smith's Case Against Trump May Be Unconstitutio...
The Fact-Checker Frauds Are Typified by CNN’s Daniel Dale and His Fractured Debate...
Axios Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Who's in Control of the...
Sotomayor's Dissent in Presidential Immunity Case Certainly Has People Talking
Here’s Who Was Arrested in Connection With a Deadly Shooting at a Texas...
Rachel Levine Asked Experts to Remove Age Limits on Trans 'Care.' Here’s How...
Tipsheet

Jocelyn Nungaray Was Sexually Assaulted Before She Was Murdered by Illegal Alien, Report Confirms

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 01, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Annie Mulligan

Tests conducted by the Houston Forensic Science Center confirmed that 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was sexually assaulted before she was murdered last month, allegedly by two illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

According to ABC 13, the district attorney’s office received the results from HFSC on Sunday. 

Last week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that if sexual assault were found, the two illegal aliens charged with Nungaray’s murder could face the death penalty. 

To recap, Nungaray was found strangled to death in a creek in Houston, Texas last month. Two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested for her death. They are Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26. Both men had their bail set at $10 million. 

According to ABC 13, Nungaray snuck out of her home on Sunday, June 16. She encountered the two illegals on Kuykendahl Road where they asked her for directions. They then lured her under a bridge where they kept her for two hours (via ABC 13):

She was tied up, had her pants taken off, and was strangled, officials said.

A bystander found her body floating in a creek shortly before 7 a.m. on June 17.

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Raises Another Reason Jack Smith's Case Against Trump May Be Unconstitutional Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Late last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wrote on X that he’d support the two suspects receiving the death penalty. 

Pena Ramos had been detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso on May 28. He was released shortly after. Border Patrol apprehended Martinez Rangel near El Paso on March 14. He was released that same day.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Raises Another Reason Jack Smith's Case Against Trump May Be Unconstitutional Spencer Brown
The Biden Campaign's Attempt to Put Out Fires Among Top Donors Didn't Go Too Well Matt Vespa
We Have New Post-Debate Polling and Biden's Cognition Isn't the Only Problem Katie Pavlich
Why Attorney General Merrick Garland Just Got Slapped With a Lawsuit Spencer Brown
Sotomayor's Dissent in Presidential Immunity Case Certainly Has People Talking Rebecca Downs
AOC Has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clarence Thomas Raises Another Reason Jack Smith's Case Against Trump May Be Unconstitutional Spencer Brown
Advertisement