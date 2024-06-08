And Now, the Associated Press Has Shattered Hamas' Lies About the Gaza Death...
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What This NY Dem Candidate Said About Trump Supporters

Madeline Leesman
June 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A New York Democratic congressional candidate suggested that supporters of former President Donald Trump should attend a “re-education camp” after the 2024 election. 

The candidate, Paula Collins, is running against New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik.

According to Fox News, Collins made the remarks in a public Zoom town hall meeting this week. 

"Even if we were to have a resounding blue wave come through, as many of us would like, putting it all back together again after we’ve gone through this MAGA nightmare and re-educating basically, which, that sounds like a rather, a re-education camp. I don’t think we really want call it that," she said during the Zoom town hall. "I’m sure we can find another way to phrase it." 

In an email to Fox News, Collins clarified her comments by attacking Stefanik. 

"We currently have lawmakers, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, who mis-quote or mis-understand the law," Collins told Fox News Digital. "Even if MAGA were to be resoundingly defeated, we would need to engage in widespread civics education, which both red and blue voters acknowledge has been slipping in recent years."

Collins said "the goal would be such that regular citizens could understand the process by which the state courts process matters, compared to the federal court circuit, and so forth." 

"Rep. Elise Stefanik does not show a good understanding of the court structure in her home state of New York," Collins continued, referring to Trump’s “hush money” case. 

Collins added that Stefanik's "outcry bespeaks a lack of basic civics education, as well as a basic lack of respect for the state supreme court system in her home State of New York,” adding that "Similarly, many voters have misunderstandings and lack of regard for basic judicial systems that underscore the need for civics education.”

