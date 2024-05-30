Nurses in the UK Have Filed a Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment From a So-Called ‘Trans’ Coworker

A group of nurses in the United Kingdom have filed a lawsuit against the National Health Service system for allegedly siding with a transgender employee who harassed females in the women’s changing area.

According to Fox News Digital, the female nurses involved in the lawsuit said that they raised concerns about sharing a changing room with a so-called “transgender” in summer 2023. The nurses claim that they did not receive a response (via Fox News):

The nurses said the biological male employee, who uses a female name, often spends time walking around the female changing room in boxer shorts with male genitalia visible. They said he stares at and initiates conversations with his female colleagues while they are changing clothes.

Then, in March, 26 female nurses signed a letter with concerns over the issue.

A month later, the nurses were told that they needed to be more “inclusive” and tolerant.

"[My manager] was basically told that we needed to be more inclusive, broaden our mindset," one of the nurses who works for the hospital system, called a trust, told the outlet. "The Trust are backing this individual. We need to be educated, which is just, I find that absolutely insulting. Totally insulting. And we needed to compromise."

"It's very intimidating as well. We feel like we're not able to speak about it, that we are silenced, that our views don't count. It's just it's really upsetting," the female nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Reportedly, the trust allows employees to use bathrooms and other facilities that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. It has led to female nurses being afraid to use their changing spaces.

"It's been really difficult for all of us," the nurse said. "Some girls have had traumatic pasts, they've been abused by men. Some of them that have PTSD don't want to be in a room getting undressed in front of a male. It's had nurses on the ward crying."

"It's a key press, and you need a code to access the changing room. So once it's closed, it's closed. It's a thick door. If anything happened, nobody would be able to hear me screaming for help or anything. Plus, if I'm in a changing room with this male, we could say either thing about each other. I could say this happened. He could say this happened, and nobody would know what the truth was. So, in order to protect myself, I actually remove myself from the area and I'm now changing in a disabled toilet [stall]," she said.

Another nurse, who was reportedly sexually abused as a child, claimed that her male colleague who thinks he’s a woman once approached her in the changing room to ask her why she wasn’t changing her clothes.

"Flight or fight mode kicked in, but I felt glued to my seat, I could not move. My hands started to sweat. I was petrified and felt sick and began hyperventilating. At this stage I did not know who he was, all I knew was there was a man watching me and asking me why I was not getting undressed," this nurse says in a press release.

"I was not going to get undressed, but I could not move. I was close to tears. I started playing a game on my phone to distract myself, but then I heard the click of the changing room door. I looked up and he was gone. I was terrified that he was going to do something to me," she continued.

Nurses told Fox News that the so-called “trans” worker said he stopped taking female hormones so that he can impregnate his girlfriend.

"This NHS trust is putting a dangerous and discredited transgender ideology ahead of staff and patient safety, not to mention biological reality. We are concerned that what the nurses here are experiencing is just the tip of the iceberg. How many more people across the NHS, in other professions and in public places are having to go through similar experiences?" Christian Legal Centre Chief Executive Andrea Williams said in a statement. Christian Legal is supporting the nurses in the lawsuit.

Last year, Paula Scanlan, a woman who was teammates with Will “Lia” Thomas on the University of Pennsylvania’s women's swim team, shared that she was forced to share a locker room with Thomas. Scanlan is a survivor of sexual assault.

“I know women who have lost roster spots and spots on the podium. I know of women with sexual trauma who are adversely impacted by having biological males in their locker room without their consent. I know this because I am one of these women. I was sexually assaulted on June 3 of 2016. I was only 16 years old. I was able to forgive my attacker. The violence against women still exists,” she revealed. “As a sexual assault survivor, many policies pushed today completely ignore my experiences and many women like me.”