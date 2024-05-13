J.K Rowling Received Backlash for Saying This About a ‘Trans’ Person

This week, best-selling author J.K. Rowling was accused of “bullying” after she called a so-called “transgender” soccer manager a “straight, white, middle-aged bloke” on social media. Rowling’s statement came after a new law was enacted in Scotland that makes “misgendering” someone a crime.

“When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed,” Rowling wrote on X on Saturday with a photo of Lucy Clark, the world’s first “openly transgender football manager,” according to Daily Mail.

When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed. https://t.co/jx9zp0hRyU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2024

Daily Mail shared that Rowling received backlash for “comparing” Clark to a “straight, white, middle-aged bloke.”

“I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one,” Rowling doubled-down.

I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one. https://t.co/LUqXuSjktV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Last month, Rowling shared that she could be arrested in Scotland for intentionally “misgendering” people who identify as transgender, which Townhall covered.

“In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls,” Rowling wrote, adding that, “I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

Rowling first spoke out against transgender ideology in 2020. At that time, Rowling published an essay criticizing the transgender movement as it began to “erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”

It did not stop there. In recent months, Townhall has covered how Rowling fired back at a news outlet that referred to a so-called “transgender” killer as a woman. In addition, the United Kingdom’s first “transgender” news anchor reported Rowling to the police for intentionally “misgendering” “her” as a “man” on social media.