Ford Teams Up with Trump Admin to Drive Down Car Prices and Boost U.S. Jobs

Ford is working closely with the Trump administration to streamline its car production and delivery processes, especially as the company faces challenges with the president’s tariffs. Ford CEO Jim Hackett recently pointed out that while tariffs offer the company a "better chance" at increased manufacturing flexibility, critical details regarding parts supply and production still need to be ironed out. This collaboration between the auto giant and the administration highlights the growing impact of trade policies on the automotive industry and the push to bring more vehicles to American consumers.

As the Trump administration unveiled its global tariffs, Ford released a new post-tariff campaign slogan: “From America, For America.” The automaker is promising consumers that they will only pay what Ford employees pay for a vehicle, detailing how the company will tailor its operations in the U.S. as President Donald Trump’s tariffs rollout. Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced that a 25 percent tariff would be imposed on all imported cars and imported auto parts.

While Ford already manufactures 80 percent of its US-sold vehicles in the U.S., the company said it is committed to its “From America, For America” program, which will assemble vehicles where they sell: in America. This testament echoes the Trump administration’s America-first agenda.

“When you buy a Ford vehicle, you’re not just getting a capable vehicle; you’re investing in American jobs and American communities. And we believe in American ingenuity and the enduring spirit of the American driver,” Rob Kaffl, Ford’s director of US sales and dealer relations, said.

Ford CEO Jim Farley told Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that he is “very grateful for the president’s leadership and the chance to work with his administration to compete on a fair playing field.”

Farley expressed optimism about having a "better chance for a fair and square fight" with the Trump administration's tariffs. However, he emphasized the need to resolve details on tariffs to prevent rising costs of foreign-made vehicle parts, which could negatively impact the overall price of cars.

“I’ve seen this play out for four decades, whether it’s non-tariff barriers or tax policy in those countries, we see all of the fair and unfair ways that our competition plays globally. They know how important auto is to jobs in their country,” he continued. “And they are going to do everything they can to help those competitors. And it’s high time for us in our country to get serious. Now, we have to work out the details with the administration, and we’re doing that. But I’m very encouraged that we will have a better chance for a fair and square fight, for the biggest fight we’ve ever seen in the auto industry in forty years.”

Farley highlighted the importance of collaborating with Washington leaders to maintain vehicle affordability. He expressed enthusiasm about working with the Trump administration to balance keeping prices manageable and strengthening the industry to create more jobs in the coming months and years.