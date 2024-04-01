JK Rowling Could Be Arrested for ‘Misgendering’ Transgender People. Here’s How She Responded.

Best-selling author J.K. Rowling could be arrested in Scotland for intentionally “misgendering” people who identify as transgender, according to multiple reports.

Rowling has long been outspoken about the transgender agenda and how it erases women. In recent months, Townhall has covered how Rowling fired back at a news outlet that referred to a so-called “transgender” killer as a woman. In addition, the United Kingdom’s first “transgender” news anchor reported Rowling to the police for intentionally “misgendering” “her” as a “man” on social media.

This week, a new law went into effect in Scotland that would create a crime of “stirring up hatred” surrounding age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, among other things. On X, Rowling pointed out that she could be arrested over the new law.

“In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls,” Rowling wrote, adding that, “I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.”

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉



Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them.



In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Late last year, Rowling said she would “happily” do prison time for misgendering someone who identifies as transgender, which Townhall also covered.

“I’ll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex,” Rowling said at the time.

Siobhian Brown, Scotland’s community safety minister, told The Telegraph that Rowling’s posts “could be reported and it could be investigated.”

“Whether or not the police would think it was criminal is up to Police Scotland for that.”

